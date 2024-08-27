Winshear Grants 2,100,000 Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) (“Winshear” or the “Company”) has granted 2,100,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.13 per share and expire on August 27, 2029. The options vest on a quarterly basis over the next 12 months.



Winshear’s Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the company has 2,100,000 options issued, representing 6.69% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company. Of the 2,100,000 options granted, 2,050,000 were granted to Directors and Officers of the Company.

About Winshear Gold Corp

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company advancing the Gaban Gold Project in the Puno region of Peru. Gaban is a possible hard-rock source for the modern-day alluvial gold rush underway in the Madre de Dios basin, located approximately 40km north of Gaban. The Company is preparing to drill test the 2.2km x 1.1km Coritiri gold target at Gaban, with drilling expected to commence in September 2024.

