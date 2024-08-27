Priority Health, Curai Health partner to offer free virtual health visits to Michigan’s uninsured population

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan serving more than 1.3 million members, and Curai Health, a leading virtual care provider, have announced a new partnership to offer free virtual visits to Michigan residents 18 and older who are without health coverage – an estimated 400,000 people .



The free virtual visits will be available through December 31, 2024.

This new initiative seeks to address delayed care and poor health outcomes that can result from the lack of health coverage, as well as actively promote access to care, steps to achieving health equity and cost savings for the uninsured population and the health care system.

“Oftentimes people who are uninsured don’t consider getting care and conditions go unchecked and get worse,” said Praveen Thadani, president/CEO of Priority Health. “By offering this first step – a free virtual visit option – we hope to remove some of the barriers that prevent people who are uninsured from getting the care they need and deserve. This service is one way we can help improve the health and well-being of our state.”

Curai Health uses artificial intelligence to support patient care teams, which are led by dedicated, specially trained licensed clinicians. Curai Health empowers providers with information to deliver better health care, from streamlining information gathering and clinical documentation to providing up-to-date medical knowledge. The company also prioritizes safety and accuracy with a human-in-the-loop approach that provides clinical oversight and expertise, including making diagnoses and final treatment decisions.

“Everyone should be able to access high-quality, convenient care, but far too often our health system isn’t able to keep up with demand,” said Neal Khosla, CEO and cofounder of Curai Health. “With the power of AI, our clinicians can help serve more folks in need with virtual care at scale.”

Users can connect with a virtual care provider from their phone or computer to address their health concerns. It starts with a visit to priorityhealth.com/freevirtual for a special access code. Once the code is received, users can visit Curai Health’s website (CuraiHealth.com) or download the Curai Health app to start their virtual visit.

The virtual visits do not include the cost of prescribed prescriptions or recommended medical care outside Curai Health’s virtual visit, or the cost of other services such as labs, specialist visits, surgeries or other medical care or incidentals.

For more information, visit priorityhealth.com/freevirtual .

Priority Health is committed to investing in communities across Michigan, addressing the social determinants of health and disparities in health care access. Examples include installing outdoor Fitness Courts across the state that offer free access to exercise, addressing mental health in children through its Priority Pups™ program , and awarding grants from the Priority Health Total Health Foundation to nonprofit organizations serving the needs of communities.

Learn more about how Priority Health is making an impact in the 2023 Community Impact Report .

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals , including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than 1.3 million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

About Curai Health:

Curai Health is a text-first virtual clinic on a mission to democratize access to high-quality, affordable care by leveraging AI. As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai Health enables its dedicated, specially trained clinicians to deliver primary care to more people at a fraction of the cost. Easy-to-use and convenient, Curai Health partners with insurers and health systems to keep patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Backed by leading investors including Morningside Ventures, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures, Curai Health has been thoughtfully combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence since its founding in 2017.