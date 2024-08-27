Curate's Mobile Equipment Lab (MEL): Bringing State-of-the-Art Commercial Kitchens Directly to Customers

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curate, a leading innovator in commercial kitchen and dining solutions, is proud to showcase its Mobile Equipment Lab (MEL), a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art kitchen on wheels designed to bring the latest in kitchen technology and equipment directly to customers across the East Coast.

MEL represents a significant investment in Curate's ongoing mission to provide unmatched convenience, accessibility, and innovation in the commercial kitchen industry. This mobile lab allows foodservice professionals to experience Curate's cutting-edge products firsthand, without the need to travel to a physical location. Whether for demonstrations, testing, or training, MEL transforms how chefs, restaurateurs, and kitchen managers interact with new equipment.

"The Mobile Equipment Lab is a game-changer for our clients," said Curate's President, Katie Stowe. "We've always been committed to meeting our customers where they are geographically and curating solutions for their specific needs. MEL is the next evolution of that commitment, enabling us to deliver a fully immersive, hands-on experience directly to our clients' doorsteps."

Executive Vice President of Curate Jeff Hessel created MEL because he recognized the growing demand for more accessible, personalized kitchen solutions. "Our goal with MEL was to remove the barriers that often exist when customers consider new equipment," Hessel explained. "By bringing the kitchen to them, we not only save them time and effort but also provide a real-world environment where they can see exactly how our equipment will perform in their own operations."

In addition to the Mobile Equipment Lab, Curate has continued to expand its footprint with 14 Culinary Centers and 10 Showroom locations across the United States. These centers are strategically located to provide customers with comprehensive access to Curate's full range of products and services.

Culinary Center Locations: Keystone, NJ; Minneapolis, MN; Kansas City, KS; Los Angeles/Orange County, CA; Hanover, MD; Kansas City, MO; St. Louis, MO; Brooklawn, NJ; Buffalo, NY; Syracuse, NY; Long Island, NY; New Hyde Park, NY; Mechanicsville, VA; Mobile Equipment Lab, East Coast

Showroom Locations: Scottsdale, AZ; San Juan Capistrano, CA; Denver, CO; Brooklawn, NJ; Syracuse, NY; Hanover, MD; Minneapolis, MN; Kansas City, MO; St. Louis, MO; Hyde Park, NY

These Culinary Centers and Showrooms feature everything from commercial kitchen equipment to china, glass, flatware, and other tabletop accessories, allowing customers to design their ideal dining and kitchen spaces in person.

"We understand that seeing and touching the products makes a huge difference for our clients," said Stowe. "Our Showrooms and Culinary Centers are designed to provide that hands-on experience, and we're taking that experience on the road with MEL."

Curate's investment in stationary and mobile facilities underscores its leadership in the commercial kitchen industry and dedication to meeting its customers' evolving needs. For more information about Curate's Mobile Equipment Lab or to schedule a demonstration, please contact EastService@CurateTeam.com.

About Curate:

Curate is the premier food service industry manufacturers' rep group, specializing in commercial Foodservice Equipment and Supplies; We are where hospitality happens, from the front of the house to the back of the house and everything in between.

