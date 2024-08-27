Pixalate Releases Q2 2024 Global Click Fraud Benchmarks Reports for Mobile Apps, Desktop Web, & Mobile Web Advertising Traffic: 19% of Desktop Open Programmatic Ad Clicks Are Fraudulent, Mobile App Click Fraud Increases by 70%

London, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 Global Click Fraud Benchmarks Reports for desktop web , mobile web , and mobile in-app advertising.

The reports examine how many clicks on open programmatic advertisements were invalid or fraudulent - i.e., flagged for invalid traffic (IVT) - in Q2 2024. Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 44 billion open programmatic transactions across 176 million mobile and desktop websites, and over 497k mobile apps to compile the research in this series.

Desktop Web Click Fraud (Q2 2024)

Invalid Click Rate: 19% of global desktop web traffic clicks were invalid, down 27% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ)

of global desktop web traffic clicks were invalid, down 27% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) Dominant Types of Click Fraud: 69% of invalid clicks were due to click farms and datacenter-based Invalid Traffic (IVT)

of invalid clicks were due to and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Most Targeted Ad Size: 970x250 ad size was most impacted by click fraud ( 59% ).

ad size was most impacted by click fraud ( ). Regions with Highest Click Fraud Rates: The LATAM region had the highest desktop web click fraud rate (27%), as measured by Pixalate, followed by EMEA (21%), North America (19%), and APAC (12%)



Mobile Web Click Fraud (Q2 2024)

Invalid Click Rate: 15% of global mobile/tablet web clicks were invalid, no change QoQ

of global mobile/tablet web clicks were invalid, no change QoQ Dominant Types of Click Fraud: 79% of invalid clicks were flagged for click farm and datacenter-based IVT

of invalid clicks were flagged for click farm and IVT Most Targeted Ad Size: 970x250 ad size was most impacted by click fraud ( 55% )

ad size was most impacted by click fraud ( ) Regions with Highest Click Fraud Rates: The LATAM region had the highest mobile web click fraud rate (19%), as measured by Pixalate, followed by EMEA (17%)



Mobile App Click Fraud (Q2 2024)

Invalid Click Rate: 17% of global mobile app clicks were invalid, up 70% QoQ

of global mobile app clicks were invalid, up 70% QoQ Dominant Type of Click Fraud: Duplicate clicks generated 55% of mobile app invalid clicks

Duplicate clicks generated of mobile app invalid clicks Most Targeted Ad Size: 320x480 ad size was most impacted by click fraud (41% IVT rate )

ad size was most impacted by click fraud ) Regions with Highest Click Fraud Rates: The North America region had the highest mobile app click fraud rate (31%), as measured by Pixalate, followed by EMEA (25%)

Pixalate has developed a solution to address these hurdles by employing our Click Fraud Detection technology to effectively map clicks to impressions and identify IVT. Our platform enables detection of various IVT types associated with suspicious users, ad creatives, or publishers.

