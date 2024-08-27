JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women Awards $200K to Four Women-Owned Businesses in Latest Round

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women (JVS Fund), spearheaded by visionary entrepreneur Judith von Seldeneck, is thrilled to announce the latest recipients of its grant program. Four exceptional women-owned businesses have each been awarded $50,000, highlighting the Fund’s unwavering commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs in the Philadelphia region.

Judith von Seldeneck, founder and chair of Diversified Search Group, shared her excitement about the new grantees. "These businesses represent the ingenuity and resilience of women entrepreneurs. Our Fund is dedicated to providing not just capital, but also the necessary resources and mentorship to help these businesses thrive."

The recent grant recipients include:

Amor Sui: A modern PPE clothing company that combines style and safety to meet the needs of today's professionals.

Stimulus: An AI-powered relationship intelligence platform that enhances business interactions and connections.

Amaranth Florals/7 Blooms: A florist and event company known for its exquisite floral designs and exceptional event services.

ModKaf: A strategic marketing and communications consultancy that offers innovative solutions to drive business growth.

These grants are part of the JVS Fund's fourth round of funding, which aims to support women-led businesses across various industries. Since its inception, the JVS Fund will have distributed over $1.2 million dollars to 19 women-owned businesses, in collaboration with Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Scott Nissenbaum, President and CEO of Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern PA (Ben Franklin) shared: “It remains a delight for Ben Franklin to work with Judee and her Advisory Committee to support this diverse mix of woman-owned businesses. Judee is actively paying it forward with grants and the outstanding resources and network she can open for these founders.”

Judith von Seldeneck emphasized: "We are incredibly proud of the diversity and caliber of our grantees. Each of these businesses not only contributes to the economic vitality of our region but also brings unique perspectives and solutions to their respective industries."

Eligibility and Application Process:

The JVS Fund grants are open to women-led/owned businesses in the Philadelphia region, focusing on professional services or products. Eligible applicants must have at least two years of business experience, demonstrated sales, and a clear path to profitability. The Advisory Committee, composed of local high-achieving women leaders and business executives, rigorously reviews all applications.

The application window for the next round of grants will be announced soon. For more details or to apply, visit JVSPhilaFund.com and follow @JVSPhilaFund on Instagram.

About the JVS Fund:

Established in 2021, the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women is dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs with direct grants to facilitate growth. The Fund provides capital and resources to help women-led businesses implement effective growth strategies and make a significant impact in their communities. Learn more at www.jvsphilafund.com.

About Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern:

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania (“Ben Franklin”) is the Philadelphia region’s Partners with a Purpose. Nationally ranked among the most active seed and early-stage investors, Ben Franklin helps high-growth innovative enterprises plant and nurture their roots, creating both immediate connections and lasting economic growth. The nonprofit has supported more than 2,000 companies to deliver an impact of more than $5 billion and 32,000 jobs in the Philadelphia region. Whether in tech, life sciences, manufacturing, or industries and breakthroughs yet discovered, Ben Franklin works to raise the community of innovation higher, to benefit present and future generations of Pennsylvanians. Visit us at partnerswithapurpose.org, or follow us at @bftp_sep.