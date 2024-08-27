Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, Dan LeSueur, Chief Operating Officer, and Jack Knight, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, being held in Boston, including a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 1:30pm ET. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.

The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, including a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 8:00am ET.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

