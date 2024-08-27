T2 Biosystems to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference.



Management will host 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Interested parties may access management’s corresponding virtual presentation on-demand on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com beginning at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 9, 2024.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat™ Panel, and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the Candida auris test, and the T2Lyme™ Panel. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

