LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in September.
Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
David Roberts, President, will present at 5:35 PM EST
Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference (Virtual)
Thursday, September 12, 2024
George W. LeMaitre, Chairman & CEO, is scheduled to host a series of 1x1 meetings
Cantor Fitzgerald 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Thursday, September 19, 2024
InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York, NY
David Roberts, President, will present at 8:00 AM EST
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.
LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.