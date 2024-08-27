WSP Recognized as a Leader in Environmental Services Consulting by Independent Research Firm

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), one of the world's leading and largest professional services firms, is proud to have been named a leader in environmental services, according to a study conducted by independent research firm Verdantix.



The report entitled ‘’Green Quadrant: Environmental Services 2024’’ provides a benchmark of environmental consulting providers offering strategy, technical, and implementation services. WSP features in the Leaders’ Quadrant, which demonstrates the most comprehensive environmental services consulting capabilities. The report commends WSP for its “unmatched levels of consulting resources to overcome complex environmental challenges.”

“Standing out as a leading environmental services consultancy in the independent analysis carried out by Verdantix gives us a strong sense of pride as we work to restore and safeguard the built and natural environment for future generations,” said André-Martin Bouchard, WSP’s Global Director, Earth & Environment and Global Executive Director, ESG. “By leveraging the world-class expertise of our 23,000 environmental professionals whose skill sets span the full spectrum of environmental disciplines, and our Future Ready(R)1 mindset, we are delivering holistic and sustainable solutions that will prepare our clients and communities for years to come.”

In particular, following a detailed, fact-based process, the Verdantix Green Quadrant Analysis noted that WSP “brings a leading breadth of expertise and weight of consulting resources to environmental projects” and applauded its strength in the following three areas:

Vast internal resources to deliver sustainable environmental solutions for clients. WSP’s role as a client partner for the delivery of “expansive and ambitious projects with a long-term sustainable vision” was highlighted in the assessment.

WSP’s role as a client partner for the delivery of “expansive and ambitious projects with a long-term sustainable vision” was highlighted in the assessment. Deployment of sustainable government infrastructure solutions. Verdantix pointed to the strength of WSP’s environmental offering in conjunction with its Transport and Infrastructure (T&I) division, blending “strong engineering and design expertise with environmental specialists to minimise impact of developments and embed sustainability factors into their design”.

Verdantix pointed to the strength of WSP’s environmental offering in conjunction with its Transport and Infrastructure (T&I) division, blending “strong engineering and design expertise with environmental specialists to minimise impact of developments and embed sustainability factors into their design”. Application of specialist expertise and technology to intricate environmental challenges. The depth of WSP’s expertise and innovative use of technology to find cutting edge solutions, for example for its hazardous waste and pollutants management services, were singled out in Verdantix’s analysis.



For further information, please refer to the Earth and Environment section of WSP’s website.

Additional resources: Green Quadrant: Environmental Services 2024 research on the Verdantix website.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 69,300 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2023, WSP reported $14.4B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

1 Future Ready® is registered in Canada, United States and New Zealand. WSP Future Ready (Logo)® is registered in Europe, Australia and in the United Kingdom.