LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



"We harvested a healthy set of operational and financial results with improved risk performance for new loans, uplifted net profit from the first quarter of 2024, and controlled loan origination in the second quarter of 2024," said Jay Wenjie Xiao, Chairman and CEO of Lexin. "Total loan origination for the second quarter reached RMB 51.1 billion, a 12% decline quarter-over-quarter. Nevertheless, both total operating revenue and net profit grew by 12% compared to the first quarter of 2024, this was despite continued soft consumer demand and a weak credit environment."

"Attributing to our persistent efforts to uphold our key strategies, we achieved several milestones during past quarter, including a rapid growth in our overseas business, a new record-low funding cost, and positive signs of overall risk performance improvement."

"By leveraging Lexin's over a decade of experience in the domestic fintech market and quickly replicating our business model overseas, we saw an accelerated growth in our international operations, far outpacing our domestic business in the second quarter. Although the current scale of our overseas business is still small, we will continue to invest and sharpen our focus abroad."

"Despite quarterly fluctuations in some risk performance indicators, more risk metrics showed early signs of improvement that extended into August. This was due to the proactive control on loan origination and substantial risk management capability improvement over the past quarters."

"Additionally, our funding cost hit a historical low with a significant quarterly drop compared to the previous quarter. This improvement in funding cost effectively boosted our profitability compared to the first quarter of 2024."

"Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024, we remain confident in navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in both Chinese and overseas markets, positioning ourselves for sustainable growth in a cautious consumer environment. We are committed to returning sustainable value to shareholders and have declared a cash dividend payout of US$0.072 per ADS for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, representing roughly 20% of total net income, continuing our consistent capital return program," Mr. Xiao continued.

Mr. James Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of Lexin, added, "The second quarter's total operating revenue reached RMB 3.6 billion, showing a 19.1% year-over-year increase and a 12.3% quarter-over-quarter increase. Net profit for the second quarter reached RMB 227 million, a 12.4% increase from the previous quarter. This significant revenue rise was achieved despite a controlled loan origination volume, demonstrating a substantial expansion of our revenue take rate. This increase was primarily driven by improved risk performance of newly issued assets and a record-low funding cost. Furthermore, we resumed ABS issuance in May and completed the second ABS in July, with the senior tranche funding cost as low as 2.80%. Additional factors such as a slight improvement in the early repayment ratio and an increased revenue split ratio in our profit-sharing model, also bolstered our resilient financial results in the second quarter."

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights:

User Base

Total number of registered users reached 219 million as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 10.2% from 199 million as of June 30, 2023, and users with credit lines reached 43.3 million as of June 30, 2024, up by 5.8% from 41.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

Number of active users 1 who used our loan products in the second quarter of 2024 was 4.2 million, representing a decrease of 16.4% from 5.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

who used our loan products in the second quarter of 2024 was 4.2 million, representing a decrease of 16.4% from 5.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Number of cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown was 32.5 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 6.8% from 30.5 million as of June 30, 2023.



Loan Facilitation Business

As of June 30, 2024, we cumulatively originated RMB1,222.2 billion in loans, an increase of 23.8% from RMB987.4 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Total loan originations 2 in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB51.1 billion, a decrease of 20.1% from RMB63.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

in the second quarter of 2024 was RMB51.1 billion, a decrease of 20.1% from RMB63.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Total outstanding principal balance of loans2 reached RMB115 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 0.9% from RMB114 billion as of June 30, 2023.



Credit Performance

90 day+ delinquency ratio was 3.7% as of June 30, 2024, as compared with 3.0% as of March 31, 2024.

First payment default rate (30 day+) for new loan originations was below 1% as of June 30, 2024.



Tech-empowerment Service

For the second quarter of 2024, we served over 80 business customers with our tech-empowerment service.

In the second quarter of 2024, the business customer retention rate3 of our tech-empowerment service was over 90%.



Installment E-commerce Platform Service

GMV 4 in the second quarter of 2024 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB933 million, representing a decrease of 37.2% from RMB1,487 million in the second quarter of 2023.

in the second quarter of 2024 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB933 million, representing a decrease of 37.2% from RMB1,487 million in the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, our installment e-commerce platform service served over 290,000 users and 400 merchants.



Other Operational Highlights

The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the second quarter of 2024 was approximately 12.8 months, as compared with 14.7 months in the second quarter of 2023.

Repeated borrowers’ contribution5 of loans across our platform for the second quarter of 2024 was 85.3%.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Total operating revenue was RMB3,641 million, representing an increase of 19.1% from the second quarter of 2023.

Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,669 million, representing an increase of 24.9% from the second quarter of 2023. Tech-empowerment service income was RMB535 million, representing an increase of 36.5% from the second quarter of 2023. Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB437 million, representing a decrease of 17.0% from the second quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB227 million, representing a decrease of 36.3% from the second quarter of 2023. Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB1.35 on a fully diluted basis.

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company6 was RMB250 million, representing a decrease of 39.0% from the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company6 was RMB1.49 on a fully diluted basis.

__________________________

Active users refer to, for a specified period, users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners’ platforms using the credit line granted by us. Originations of loans and outstanding principal balance represent the origination and outstanding principal balance of both on- and off-balance sheet loans. Customer retention rate refers to the number of financial institution customers and partners who repurchase our service in the current quarter as a percentage of the total number of financial institution customers and partners in the preceding quarter. GMV refers to the total value of transactions completed for products purchased on our e-commerce and Maiya channel, net of returns. Repeated borrowers’ contribution for a given period refers to the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had previously made at least one successful drawdown as a percentage of the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Operating revenue increased by 19.1% from RMB3,056 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB3,641 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Credit facilitation service income increased by 24.9% from RMB2,138 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB2,669 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by the increases in loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented and guarantee income, partially offset by the decrease in financing income.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented increased by 51.5% from RMB946 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB1,433 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the better control over the early repayment behaviors.

Guarantee income increased by 17.0% from RMB618 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB722 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase of outstanding balances in the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Financing income decreased by 10.6% from RMB574 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB513 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the origination of on-balance sheet loans.

Tech-empowerment service income increased by 36.5% from RMB392 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB535 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase of loan facilitation volume under the profit-sharing model.

Installment e-commerce platform service income decreased by 17.0% from RMB526 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB437 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in transaction volume in the second quarter of 2024.

Cost of sales decreased by 9.1% from RMB465 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB423 million in the second quarter of 2024, which was consistent with the decrease in installment e-commerce platform service income.

Funding cost decreased by 41.8% from RMB156 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB90.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, which was primarily driven by the decrease in the cost of funding and funding debts to fund the on-balance sheet loans.

Processing and servicing costs increased by 16.3% from RMB446 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB519 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in risk management and collection expenses.

Provision for financing receivables was RMB171 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB146 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the decrease in performance of the on-balance sheet loans.

Provision for contract assets and receivables was RMB155 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB125 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation and servicing fees and the decrease in performance of the off-balance sheet loans.

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities was RMB935 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB722 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase of outstanding balances of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees, as well as the decrease in performance of the off-balance sheet loans.

Gross profit increased by 35.4% from RMB995 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB1,348 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses was RMB467 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB453 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses was RMB143 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB121 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased investment in technology development.

General and administrative expenses RMB100 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB96.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value was a loss of RMB368 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to a gain of RMB130 million in the second quarter of 2023. The change in fair value was primarily due to the re-measurement of the expected loss rates, partially offset by the fair value gains realized as a result of the release of guarantee obligation.

Income tax expense is RMB60.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to RMB80.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The change was primarily due to the decrease of income before income tax expense.

Net income decreased by 36.3% from RMB356 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB227 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Recent Development

Semi-Annual Dividend

The board of directors of the Company has approved a dividend of US$0.036 per ordinary share, or US$0.072 per ADS, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy, which is expected to be paid on October 18, 2024 to shareholders of record (including holders of ADSs) as of the close of business on September 16, 2024 New York time.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of (In thousands) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,624,719 2,093,712 288,104 Restricted cash 1,433,502 2,079,970 286,213 Restricted term deposit and short-term investments 305,182 345,192 47,500 Short-term financing receivables, net(1) 3,944,000 3,865,333 531,888 Short-term contract assets and receivables, net(1) 6,112,981 6,595,149 907,523 Deposits to insurance companies and guarantee companies 2,613,271 2,369,989 326,121 Prepayments and other current assets 1,428,769 1,327,862 182,721 Amounts due from related parties 6,989 7,321 1,007 Inventories, net 33,605 45,034 6,197 Total Current Assets 18,503,018 18,729,562 2,577,274 Non-current Assets Restricted cash 144,948 98,880 13,606 Long-term financing receivables, net(1) 200,514 144,478 19,881 Long-term contract assets and receivables, net(1) 599,818 398,602 54,849 Property, equipment and software, net 446,640 548,630 75,494 Land use rights, net 897,267 880,067 121,101 Long‑term investments 255,003 255,641 35,177 Deferred tax assets 1,232,092 1,345,458 185,141 Other assets 861,491 618,063 85,050 Total Non-current Assets 4,637,773 4,289,819 590,299 TOTAL ASSETS 23,140,791 23,019,381 3,167,573 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 49,801 42,968 5,913 Amounts due to related parties 2,958 9,167 1,261 Short‑term borrowings 502,013 608,093 83,676 Short‑term funding debts 3,483,196 2,345,753 322,786 Deferred guarantee income 1,538,385 1,275,387 175,499 Contingent guarantee liabilities 1,808,540 1,474,899 202,953 Accruals and other current liabilities 4,434,254 4,800,387 660,553 Convertible notes 505,450 - - Total Current Liabilities 12,324,597 10,556,654 1,452,641 Non-current Liabilities Long-term borrowings 524,270 551,938 75,949 Long‑term funding debts 455,800 1,701,449 234,127 Deferred tax liabilities 75,340 71,192 9,796 Other long-term liabilities 50,702 47,235 6,500 Total Non-current Liabilities 1,106,112 2,371,814 326,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,430,709 12,928,468 1,779,013 Shareholders’ equity: Class A Ordinary Shares 199 200 30 Class B Ordinary Shares 41 41 7 Treasury stock (328,764 ) (328,764 ) (45,239 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,204,961 3,254,489 447,833 Statutory reserves 1,106,579 1,106,579 152,270 Accumulated other comprehensive income (13,545 ) (24,776 ) (3,409 ) Retained earnings 5,740,611 6,083,144 837,068 Total shareholders’ equity 9,710,082 10,090,913 1,388,560 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 23,140,791 23,019,381 3,167,573

__________________________

(1) Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB58,594 and RMB91,343 as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Short-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB436,136 and RMB467,977 as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB3,087 and RMB4,186 as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Long-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB61,838 and RMB35,408 as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively.







LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating revenue: Credit facilitation service income 2,137,718 2,669,093 367,280 4,253,526 5,317,571 731,722 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented 945,919 1,433,416 197,245 1,910,090 2,850,664 392,264 Guarantee income 617,599 722,288 99,390 1,171,267 1,466,539 201,802 Financing income 574,200 513,389 70,645 1,172,169 1,000,368 137,655 Tech-empowerment service income 391,695 534,548 73,556 759,627 896,091 123,306 Installment e-commerce platform service income 526,399 437,047 60,140 1,025,558 668,956 92,051 Total operating revenue 3,055,812 3,640,688 500,976 6,038,711 6,882,618 947,079 Operating cost Cost of sales (465,393 ) (422,933 ) (58,198 ) (931,864 ) (658,680 ) (90,637 ) Funding cost (155,651 ) (90,525 ) (12,457 ) (306,034 ) (181,263 ) (24,943 ) Processing and servicing cost (446,140 ) (518,692 ) (71,374 ) (975,101 ) (1,106,423 ) (152,249 ) Provision for financing receivables (145,931 ) (170,974 ) (23,527 ) (284,779 ) (307,657 ) (42,335 ) Provision for contract assets and receivables (125,242 ) (154,778 ) (21,298 ) (267,188 ) (320,720 ) (44,133 ) Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities (722,018 ) (934,693 ) (128,618 ) (1,375,095 ) (1,763,070 ) (242,607 ) Total operating cost (2,060,375 ) (2,292,595 ) (315,472 ) (4,140,061 ) (4,337,813 ) (596,904 ) Gross profit 995,437 1,348,093 185,504 1,898,650 2,544,805 350,175 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (453,112 ) (467,423 ) (64,320 ) (893,077 ) (885,040 ) (121,786 ) Research and development expenses (121,338 ) (143,250 ) (19,712 ) (250,865 ) (278,232 ) (38,286 ) General and administrative expenses (96,519 ) (100,434 ) (13,820 ) (193,556 ) (190,194 ) (26,172 ) Total operating expenses (670,969 ) (711,107 ) (97,852 ) (1,337,498 ) (1,353,466 ) (186,244 ) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value 130,461 (368,261 ) (50,674 ) 286,726 (684,184 ) (94,147 ) Interest (expense)/income, net (21,804 ) 1,988 274 (25,884 ) (1,916 ) (264 ) Investment (loss)/income (699 ) 260 36 (539 ) 350 48 Others, net 4,101 15,603 2,147 16,856 36,028 4,958 Income before income tax expense 436,527 286,576 39,435 838,311 541,617 74,526 Income tax expense (80,794 ) (60,045 ) (8,262 ) (155,088 ) (113,463 ) (15,613 ) Net income 355,733 226,531 31,173 683,223 428,154 58,913 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 355,733 226,531 31,173 683,223 428,154 58,913 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.08 0.68 0.09 2.08 1.30 0.18 Diluted 1.02 0.68 0.09 1.94 1.30 0.18 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 2.17 1.37 0.19 4.16 2.59 0.36 Diluted 2.04 1.35 0.19 3.87 2.59 0.36 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 328,241,855 330,780,601 330,780,601 328,402,747 330,528,871 330,528,871 Diluted 374,351,114 335,192,422 335,192,422 374,821,074 334,421,262 334,421,262







LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 355,733 226,531 31,173 683,223 428,154 58,913 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (24,579 ) (13,554 ) (1,865 ) (20,582 ) (11,231 ) (1,545 ) Total comprehensive income 331,154 212,977 29,308 662,641 416,923 57,368 Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 331,154 212,977 29,308 662,641 416,923 57,368







LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company to Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 355,733 226,531 31,173 683,223 428,154 58,913 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 25,987 23,119 3,181 58,656 46,393 6,384 Interest expense associated with convertible notes 27,017 373 51 42,073 5,695 784 Investment loss/(income) 699 (260 ) (36 ) 539 (350 ) (48 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 409,436 249,763 34,369 784,491 479,892 66,033 Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.25 0.76 0.10 2.39 1.45 0.20 Diluted 1.09 0.75 0.10 2.09 1.43 0.20 Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 2.49 1.51 0.21 4.78 2.90 0.40 Diluted 2.19 1.49 0.21 4.19 2.87 0.39 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share for non-GAAP EPS Basic 328,241,855 330,780,601 330,780,601 328,402,747 330,528,871 330,528,871 Diluted 374,351,114 335,192,422 335,192,422 374,821,074 334,421,262 334,421,262 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net income Net income 355,733 226,531 31,173 683,223 428,154 58,913 Add: Income tax expense 80,794 60,045 8,262 155,088 113,463 15,613 Share-based compensation expenses 25,987 23,119 3,181 58,656 46,393 6,384 Interest expense/(income), net 21,804 (1,988 ) (274 ) 25,884 1,916 264 Investment loss/(income) 699 (260 ) (36 ) 539 (350 ) (48 ) Non-GAAP EBIT 485,017 307,447 42,306 923,390 589,576 81,126



Additional Credit Information

Vintage Charge Off Curve





Dpd30+/GMV by Performance Windows





First Payment Default 30+



