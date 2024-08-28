Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Size To Worth USD 1.84 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.45%

New York, United States , Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.19 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.84 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.45% during projected period.





Solar control glass is a type of window glazing that reduces radiation from the sun, glare, and thermal gain. By letting natural light inside while filtering off damaging UV rays, it decreases the consumption of energy and preserves the quality of life. A wide range of materials, such as tinted glass, low-emissivity (low-E) coated glass, or even reflecting films put straight to the window surface, may be utilized to create solar control glass. The production of lightweight and electric cars has risen as a result of a growing focus on fuel efficiency and minimizing greenhouse gases from motor vehicles. This is expected to increase solar control glass demand in the automotive sector in the years ahead. These glasses also ensure that signals are received continuously and reach every electric device without lag or discomfort improving the signal strength. However, the market faces challenges such as the greater operational costs involved, the high-security risks associated, and hindrances in the insurance claim.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), By Glass Type (Absorbing Solar Control Glass, Reflective Solar Control Glass), By Application (Sidelites, Windscreens), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive solar control glass market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global automotive solar control glass market is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Among these, the passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive solar control glass market during the projected timeframe. This is due to the increased disposable incomes of individuals, the growing environmental issues, and the increased electric vehicle (EV) demand in the market.

The reflective solar control glass segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive solar control glass market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the glass type, the global automotive solar control glass market is divided into absorbing solar control glass and reflective solar control glass. Among these, the reflective solar control glass segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive solar control glass market during the projected timeframe. The increased comfort and visibility these glasses provide to automobile drivers along with the reduction of vehicular heat and glare are some of the reasons that will enhance the segment’s growth.

The windscreen segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive solar control glass market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global automotive solar control glass market is divided into sidelites and windscreens. Among these, the windscreen segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive solar control glass market during the projected timeframe. The technological advancements in solar-controlled glass and the increased usage of solar-controlled windscreen glass are some of the factors that will boost the segment’s growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive solar control glass market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive solar control glass market over the forecast period. This can be understood by the region's quick growth in economy, rising consumer spending, and subsequent surge in demand for commercial cars. Furthermore, the regional market for automotive glass is expanding due to greater spending in the automotive sector will help the market to dominate in Asia Pacific.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive solar control glass market during the projected timeframe. The demand is expected to rise in the upcoming years because of factors such as increased discretionary income of consumers lavish lifestyle choices, and advances in technology.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global automotive solar control glass market include Central Glass Co. Ltd, NSG Group, Saint-Gobain, AGC Inc., Guardian Industries, Corning Incorporated., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Fuyao Group, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Saint-Gobain, Sisecam, Vitro, TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP, Weiland Automotive, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd and other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Guardian Glass a North American company launched the ClimaGuard 55 which offers the best solar protection and has a visible light transmission of about 55%.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global automotive solar control glass market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market, By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market, By Glass Type

Absorbing Solar Control Glass

Reflective Solar Control Glass

Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market, By Application

Sidelites

Windscreens

Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



