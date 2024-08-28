MYNARIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mynaric AG on Behalf of Mynaric Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mynaric AG (“Mynaric” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MYNA) on behalf of Mynaric stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Mynaric has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 20, 2024, Mynaric issued a press release providing an update to its full-year 2024 guidance, advising that "the company now expects full-year 2024 IFRS-15 revenue to range between EUR 16.0 million to EUR 24.0 million compared to previous guidance of a range between EUR 50.0 million to EUR 70.0 million", citing "production delays of CONDOR Mk3 caused by lower than expected production yields and component supplier shortages of key components"; and that "the company now expects full-year 2024 operating loss to range between a loss of EUR 55.0 million to EUR 50.0 million compared to previous guidance of a range between a loss of EUR 40.0 million to EUR 30.0 million", citing "the lower than expected revenue and higher than expected production costs due to lower yields." In a separate press release, Mynaric "announce[d] the voluntary departure of CFO Stefan Berndt von-Bülow for personal reasons, effective last week."

On this news, Mynaric's stock price fell $2.32 per share, or 55.9%, to close at $1.83 per share on August 20, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mynaric shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

