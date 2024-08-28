argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





August 28, 2024



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.





Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET in Boston, MA. Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 4:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY.





Fireside chat on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 4:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY. Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9:40 a.m. ET in New York, NY.





Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker, globally in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK, China and Canada. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

