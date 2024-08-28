Redefine Law Firm Advocates for Equality and Accountability for Marginalized Groups

Los Angeles, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefine Law Firm continues to lead the charge in advocating for equality, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that equality is not a privilege, but a fundamental right. The Firm remains steadfast in its mission to give a voice to those who need it most and to hold institutions accountable when they fail to protect the rights of individuals.



Fighting for Employee Rights

All employees in California are guaranteed certain rights that protect them from unfair treatment, discrimination, harassment, and exploitation in the workplace. These rights cover issues such as wage theft, discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination (often times “whistleblower” protection). Employers who violate employee rights not only break the law, but also breach the trust and dignity of their employees and the public at large because as a society we expect businesses to “play by the rules.”

“Unfortunately, even with strong employment laws in place, many employers continue to exploit their employees. We believe that every employee deserves fair treatment and respect, and we are committed to holding employers accountable when they violate the law,” said Babak Lalezari, Esq., Managing Partner at Redefine Law Firm.

Standing Up for Justice

If you have been a victim of employment law violations—whether involving unpaid wages, discrimination, harassment, or wrongful termination— Redefine Law Firm is here to fight for you. Our law office has represented employees across a wide range of industries - from healthcare and hospitality to manufacturing and retail.

“We are here to help you navigate the complexities of employment law and ensure that your rights are fully protected,” added Lalezari.

A Broader Commitment to Equality

Redefine Law Firm’s commitment to equality extends beyond the workplace. The firm actively advocates for marginalized groups and those whose rights have been violated in civil matters - including personal injury cases. With a focus on addressing systemic inequities, Redefine Law Firm aims to create a more just and equitable society.

Call to Action

Redefine Law Firm encourages anyone who has experienced potential violations of their rights, whether in the workplace or elsewhere, to come forward. We are here 24/7 to provide the support and legal representation needed to stand up against injustice and hold wrongdoers accountable. The consultation is always free and there is no obligation whatsoever.

