Transaction in Own Shares

28th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:27th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,182
Lowest price per share (pence):700.00
Highest price per share (pence):705.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):702.3057

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON702.30572,182700.00705.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
27 August 2024 09:00:1448705.00XLON00294843747TRLO1
27 August 2024 09:24:3574705.00XLON00294866830TRLO1
27 August 2024 09:24:3543705.00XLON00294866831TRLO1
27 August 2024 09:51:5874703.00XLON00294901115TRLO1
27 August 2024 09:51:5838703.00XLON00294901116TRLO1
27 August 2024 10:02:139703.00XLON00294910343TRLO1
27 August 2024 10:02:1364703.00XLON00294910344TRLO1
27 August 2024 10:21:354703.00XLON00294930337TRLO1
27 August 2024 10:37:181703.00XLON00294951790TRLO1
27 August 2024 10:41:165703.00XLON00294955935TRLO1
27 August 2024 10:46:3667703.00XLON00294963247TRLO1
27 August 2024 11:02:5366703.00XLON00294978511TRLO1
27 August 2024 11:02:538703.00XLON00294978512TRLO1
27 August 2024 12:22:25112702.00XLON00294980724TRLO1
27 August 2024 12:22:25219703.00XLON00294980725TRLO1
27 August 2024 12:22:31113701.00XLON00294980731TRLO1
27 August 2024 13:34:10116700.00XLON00294982468TRLO1
27 August 2024 14:06:3017700.00XLON00294983556TRLO1
27 August 2024 14:34:4596700.00XLON00294984997TRLO1
27 August 2024 14:34:4517700.00XLON00294984998TRLO1
27 August 2024 14:54:5511702.00XLON00294986113TRLO1
27 August 2024 14:55:5568702.00XLON00294986164TRLO1
27 August 2024 14:55:5580702.00XLON00294986165TRLO1
27 August 2024 15:19:3622701.00XLON00294987591TRLO1
27 August 2024 15:19:3693701.00XLON00294987592TRLO1
27 August 2024 16:06:1540702.00XLON00294989779TRLO1
27 August 2024 16:20:54107704.00XLON00294990547TRLO1
27 August 2024 16:20:54118704.00XLON00294990548TRLO1
27 August 2024 16:20:54113704.00XLON00294990549TRLO1
27 August 2024 16:21:25218701.00XLON00294990577TRLO1
27 August 2024 16:21:3123701.00XLON00294990578TRLO1
27 August 2024 16:21:312701.00XLON00294990579TRLO1
27 August 2024 16:21:3196701.00XLON00294990580TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970