28th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|27th August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,182
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|700.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|705.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|702.3057
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|702.3057
|2,182
|700.00
|705.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|27 August 2024 09:00:14
|48
|705.00
|XLON
|00294843747TRLO1
|27 August 2024 09:24:35
|74
|705.00
|XLON
|00294866830TRLO1
|27 August 2024 09:24:35
|43
|705.00
|XLON
|00294866831TRLO1
|27 August 2024 09:51:58
|74
|703.00
|XLON
|00294901115TRLO1
|27 August 2024 09:51:58
|38
|703.00
|XLON
|00294901116TRLO1
|27 August 2024 10:02:13
|9
|703.00
|XLON
|00294910343TRLO1
|27 August 2024 10:02:13
|64
|703.00
|XLON
|00294910344TRLO1
|27 August 2024 10:21:35
|4
|703.00
|XLON
|00294930337TRLO1
|27 August 2024 10:37:18
|1
|703.00
|XLON
|00294951790TRLO1
|27 August 2024 10:41:16
|5
|703.00
|XLON
|00294955935TRLO1
|27 August 2024 10:46:36
|67
|703.00
|XLON
|00294963247TRLO1
|27 August 2024 11:02:53
|66
|703.00
|XLON
|00294978511TRLO1
|27 August 2024 11:02:53
|8
|703.00
|XLON
|00294978512TRLO1
|27 August 2024 12:22:25
|112
|702.00
|XLON
|00294980724TRLO1
|27 August 2024 12:22:25
|219
|703.00
|XLON
|00294980725TRLO1
|27 August 2024 12:22:31
|113
|701.00
|XLON
|00294980731TRLO1
|27 August 2024 13:34:10
|116
|700.00
|XLON
|00294982468TRLO1
|27 August 2024 14:06:30
|17
|700.00
|XLON
|00294983556TRLO1
|27 August 2024 14:34:45
|96
|700.00
|XLON
|00294984997TRLO1
|27 August 2024 14:34:45
|17
|700.00
|XLON
|00294984998TRLO1
|27 August 2024 14:54:55
|11
|702.00
|XLON
|00294986113TRLO1
|27 August 2024 14:55:55
|68
|702.00
|XLON
|00294986164TRLO1
|27 August 2024 14:55:55
|80
|702.00
|XLON
|00294986165TRLO1
|27 August 2024 15:19:36
|22
|701.00
|XLON
|00294987591TRLO1
|27 August 2024 15:19:36
|93
|701.00
|XLON
|00294987592TRLO1
|27 August 2024 16:06:15
|40
|702.00
|XLON
|00294989779TRLO1
|27 August 2024 16:20:54
|107
|704.00
|XLON
|00294990547TRLO1
|27 August 2024 16:20:54
|118
|704.00
|XLON
|00294990548TRLO1
|27 August 2024 16:20:54
|113
|704.00
|XLON
|00294990549TRLO1
|27 August 2024 16:21:25
|218
|701.00
|XLON
|00294990577TRLO1
|27 August 2024 16:21:31
|23
|701.00
|XLON
|00294990578TRLO1
|27 August 2024 16:21:31
|2
|701.00
|XLON
|00294990579TRLO1
|27 August 2024 16:21:31
|96
|701.00
|XLON
|00294990580TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970