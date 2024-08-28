Šiaulių Bankas AB Group financial statement for H1 2024, reviewed by the audit company

Šiaulių Bankas AB published unaudited financial statements of the Bankas Group for H1 2024 on 29 July 2024.



Consolidated interim financial statements for H1 2024 of the Šiaulių Bankas Group were reviewed by KPMG. Šiaulių Bankas Groups operating results, financial position and cash flows for H1 2024 has not changed compared to previously announced unaudited financial statements.

On 27 August 2024 The Management Board of the Šiaulių Bankas got acquainted with audit-reviewed financial statements of the Group for H1 2024, and the Bank publishes them together with the audit company's review report.

Additional information:

Donatas Savickas, CFO

donatas.savickas@sb.lt





