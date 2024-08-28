UK Corporate Housing Industry Market Research Report 2024, Featuring Staycity Investment Holdings and Edyn Ltd.

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Housing in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the five years through 2023-24, industry revenue has shrunk at a compound annual rate of 2.1% to £1.2 billion, including an expansion of 14.1% in the current year. Corporate housing providers are constantly entering the industry by renting apartments from landlords, fully fitting them out with furniture, appliances and decor and subletting them for a profit. This model and significant tech and online marketing investments drive industry growth.

The contraction in revenue in 2020-21 was due to COVID-19 disruptions, resulting in a standstill in international travel, which depressed corporate housing occupancy rates. Revenue significantly rebounded once restrictions eased, albeit the industry has yet to return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels.



Trends and Insights

Corporate travel budgets are depressed. The uncertain future of the UK economy due to Brexit caused travel budgets to fall across many industries, limiting demand for serviced apartments and pushing down revenue.

Brexit shrunk demand for serviced apartments. The pandemic exacerbated this trend, with global travel restrictions constraining corporate travel levels; however, recovery in domestic travel levels is fuelling growth in business traveller demand.

London attracts the most business travellers. This is why many corporate housing providers have chosen the capital to open most of their locations.

More providers means more competition. There's a constant flow of serviced apartment providers entering the industry by renting out apartments from landlords, fully fitting them with furniture and other appliances and subletting them to corporate travellers ready to go.

Industry Overview

Industry revenue has declined at a CAGR of 2.1 % over the past five years, to reach an estimated £1.2bn in 2024.

COVID-19 depressed occupancy rates. The halt in international corporate travel following the COVID-19 outbreak depressed occupancy rates across the UK corporate housing industry, causing steep losses and delaying expansion efforts.

Industry outlook (2024-2029)

Market size is projected to grow over the next five years.

Growing international travel levels will fuel growth

In the short term, international corporate travel will remain subdued compared to pre-pandemic levels due to slow recovery and inflationary pressures constraining corporate budgets.

Company Coverage Includes:

Staycity Investment Holdings Ltd

edyn Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

