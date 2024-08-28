UK Pay TV Providers Market, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2024-2029: On-Demand Shift and SVOD Surge Hit Pay TV Subscriptions

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pay TV Providers in the UK - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the five years through 2024-25, revenue will contract at a compound annual rate of 2.1% to £6.8 billion. The industry is highly concentrated, with only four companies operating in the UK, which is representative of the high barriers of entry and the significant size of the four pay TV providers. The industry has been hampered by the increasing trend for non-linear viewing through free catch-up facilities from many public service broadcasters and the expanding number of subscription video on demand (SVOD) subscriptions, which have replaced traditional media channels.



Trends and Insights

On-demand shift and SVOD surge hit pay TV subscriptions. The consumer shift towards on-demand and non-linear viewing, coupled with intensifying competition from SVOD providers, has reduced pay TV subscribers.

Satellite pay TV revenue faces minor dip. This decrease stems from internet-based pay TV's growing popularity, aided by aesthetic reasons and Sky's new internet offer through Sky Glass televisions.

London is popular with pay TV providers. The capital is home to powerhouses like BT and Sky, underlining the city's stronghold on the media industry due to skilled labour and influential sporting events.

The dominance of a few companies hampers industry entry. The pay TV industry, under the control of four main companies, presents a considerable challenge for new entrants striving to differentiate their services and gain a significant customer base.

Industry Overview

Industry revenue has declined at a CAGR of 2.1 % over the past five years, to reach an estimated £6.8bn in 2024.

COVID-19 disruptions curbed innovation and open the doors for streaming. The COVID-19 pandemic has tossed a high-speed curveball into the world of Pay TV providers. Grappling with cancelled or suspended sporting events marked the first blow as hefty revenue from sports packages entered a prolonged half-time.

Industry outlook (2024-2029)

Market size is projected to grow over the next five years.

External competition will continue to encroach on pay TV subscriptions

Competition from streaming services like Netflix will continue in the coming years.

Company Coverage Includes:

Virgin Media Finance

BT Group

Sky UK Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



About this Industry

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

Major Companies



Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/goxlbp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.