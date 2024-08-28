Electric Scooter Market Global and Regional Analysis 2024-2034: Focus on End-Use, Vehicle Type, Battery Chemistry, Technology Type, Voltage, Distance Range, Vehicle Class, Motor Type and Motor Power

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Scooter Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-Use, Vehicle Type, Battery Chemistry, Technology Type, Voltage, Distance Range, Vehicle Class, Motor Type, Motor Power, Speed, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric scooter market is undergoing significant growth, propelled by various key factors and market drivers. In an optimistic scenario, the market is expected to be valued at $4.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.13% to reach $20.35 billion by 2034.





A primary driver for the growth of the electric scooter market has been the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient urban transportation solutions. Electric scooters offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional vehicles, significantly reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion in densely populated areas. The market has been witnessing heightened demand as consumers and municipalities recognize the benefits of electric scooters in promoting cleaner air and more efficient mobility. Additionally, advancements in battery technology and charging infrastructure are enhancing the performance and convenience of electric scooters, making them a more viable and attractive option for daily commuting. These factors collectively drive the growth and adoption of electric scooters globally.



Another driving factor in the global electric scooter market has been the increasingly stringent regulatory landscape surrounding environmental sustainability. Governments worldwide are implementing stricter policies to reduce carbon emissions and promote the adoption of clean energy transportation solutions. These regulatory measures encourage the transition from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles to electric scooters, which have zero emissions and lower environmental impact. This regulatory pressure is propelling market growth by incentivizing manufacturers and consumers to adopt electric scooters. Additionally, growing consumer awareness and preference for eco-friendly transportation options has further bolstered this trend, creating a favorable environment for the expansion of the electric scooter market.



Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in electric scooter manufacturing processes are creating lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Companies specializing in electric scooters, such as Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the specific needs of the electric scooter industry. Their expertise in battery technology, smart connectivity features, and user-centric designs have been instrumental in shaping the electric scooter market landscape. These innovations enhance the performance, safety, and convenience of electric scooters, making them more appealing to a broader range of consumers and driving further market growth.



Overall, the electric scooter market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable urban transportation solutions and supported by technological advancements and innovations in electric vehicle manufacturing. Innovations in battery technology, smart features, and enhanced performance are making electric scooters more attractive to consumers, further fueling market expansion.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Yadea Technology Group Co.

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd.

TVS Motor Company

Ather Energy

Niu International

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for the electric scooter market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the electric scooter market?

Who are the key players in the electric scooter market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the electric scooter market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in the electric scooter market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the electric scooter market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the electric scooter market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period 2024-2034?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for the electric scooter market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $20.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Transportation Solutions

1.1.2 Increasing Integration of Advanced Battery Technologies

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2. Electric Scooter Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Electric Scooter Market (by End-Use)

2.3.1 Commercial

2.3.2 Non-Commercial



3. Electric Scooter Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Electric Scooter Market (by Vehicle Type)

3.3.1 Standard Electric Scooter

3.3.2 Folding Electric Scooter

3.3.3 Self-Balancing Electric Scooter

3.3.4 Maxi Electric Scooter

3.3.5 Three Wheeled Electric Scooter

3.4 Electric Scooter Market (by Battery Chemistry)

3.4.1 Lead Acid

3.4.2 Lithium Ion

3.4.3 Others

3.5 Electric Scooter Market (by Technology Type)

3.5.1 Plug-In

3.5.2 Swappable Battery

3.5.3 Others

3.6 Electric Scooter Market (by Voltage)

3.6.1 24 Volts to 36 Volts

3.6.2 48 Volts to 52 Volts

3.6.3 60 Volts to 72 Volts

3.6.4 Above 72 Volts

3.7 Electric Scooter Market (by Distance Range)

3.7.1 Below 75 Miles

3.7.2 75-100 Miles

3.7.3 Above 100 Miles

3.8 Electric Scooter Market (by Vehicle Class)

3.8.1 Economy

3.8.2 Luxury

3.9 Electric Scooter Market (by Motor Type)

3.9.1 Hub Motors

3.9.1.1 Gearless Hub Motors

3.9.1.2 Geared Hub Motors

3.9.2 Mid-Drive Motors

3.10 Electric Scooter Market (by Motor Power)

3.10.1 Less than 1.5 kW

3.10.2 1.5- 3 kW

3.10.3 Above 3 kW

3.11 Electric Scooter Market (by Speed)

3.11.1 Up to 25 kmph

3.11.2 Above 25 kmph



4. Electric Scooter Market (by Region)

4.1 Electric Scooter Market - by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

Yadea Technology Group Co.,Ltd.

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd.

TVS Motor Company

Ather Energy

BOXX

AllCell Technologies LLC

Luyuan e-vehicle

Niu International

GenZe

VIDA World

Vmoto Limited

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited

GOVECS AG

Riley Scooters

Gogoro

