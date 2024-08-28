Dog Vaccine Market Research 2024 - Global $2+ Billion Industry Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts, 2019-2029F

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dog Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dog Vaccine Market was valued at $1.45 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated reach a value of $2.03 billion by 2029, growing a CAGR of 5.75%

The global dog vaccine market has experienced significant growth in recent years, fueled by several factors including the increasing prevalence of canine diseases, rising pet ownership rates, and a growing awareness among pet owners regarding the importance of preventive healthcare measures for their furry companions.







As dogs are susceptible to a range of infectious diseases such as rabies, parvovirus, distemper, and canine influenza, the demand for vaccines to protect them against these ailments has surged. This trend is further bolstered by stringent government regulations mandating vaccination against certain diseases to control outbreaks and safeguard public health. Moreover, advancements in veterinary medicine and biotechnology have led to the development of more efficacious and safer vaccines, driving market expansion. Additionally, the expanding companion animal healthcare sector, coupled with increasing disposable income levels in emerging economies, has spurred investment in pet healthcare products including vaccines.



The market is characterized by a diverse range of vaccines catering to various diseases, administration routes, and duration of immunity, offering pet owners and veterinarians a wide array of options to suit individual needs. Furthermore, the advent of novel vaccine delivery technologies such as DNA vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and oral vaccines is anticipated to revolutionize the landscape, offering improved efficacy, ease of administration, and reduced side effects.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the global dog vaccine market owing to the high pet adoption rates, well-established pet healthcare infrastructure, and strong regulatory frameworks. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for substantial growth due to the burgeoning pet population, increasing urbanization, and rising awareness regarding pet health and wellness. Market players are focusing on strategic initiatives such as product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge and expand their presence in the global dog vaccine market.



Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements in Vaccine Development



Technological advancements in vaccine development are playing a pivotal role in boosting the global dog vaccine market. Over the years, significant strides have been made in veterinary medicine and biotechnology, leading to the development of more efficacious, safer, and innovative vaccines for dogs. These advancements are revolutionizing the landscape of dog vaccination and contributing to the expansion of the global market.



One of the key technological advancements in vaccine development is the use of recombinant DNA technology. This approach allows scientists to genetically engineer vaccines by inserting genes encoding specific antigens into harmless carrier organisms or cell cultures. The resulting recombinant vaccines stimulate a targeted immune response in dogs, providing protection against specific diseases such as rabies, parvovirus, and distemper. Recombinant vaccines offer several advantages over traditional vaccines, including improved safety, efficacy, and ease of production.



Another significant technological advancement is the development of DNA vaccines for dogs. DNA vaccines work by introducing small pieces of DNA encoding antigens from pathogens into the dog's cells. Once inside the cells, the DNA is translated into protein antigens, triggering an immune response. DNA vaccines offer several benefits, including the ability to induce both cellular and humoral immunity, long-lasting protection, and ease of administration. They also have the potential to be rapidly developed and produced in response to emerging infectious diseases.



Focus on Preventive Healthcare



The focus on preventive healthcare is significantly boosting the global dog vaccine market. Pet owners and veterinarians alike are increasingly recognizing the importance of preventive measures in ensuring the health and well-being of dogs. Preventive healthcare encompasses a range of proactive measures aimed at preventing diseases, detecting health issues early, and maintaining overall wellness in dogs. Among these measures, vaccination plays a central role in protecting dogs from infectious diseases.



Vaccination is a cornerstone of preventive healthcare for dogs, as it helps stimulate the dog's immune system to produce protective antibodies against specific diseases. By vaccinating dogs against common infectious diseases such as rabies, parvovirus, distemper, and canine influenza, pet owners can significantly reduce the risk of their dogs contracting these illnesses. Moreover, vaccination not only prevents disease in individual dogs but also helps control the spread of infectious diseases within the canine population.



The emphasis on preventive healthcare is driven by a growing understanding of the benefits of early intervention and disease prevention. Pet owners are increasingly proactive in seeking veterinary care for their dogs, including regular wellness check-ups and vaccination appointments. By taking a preventive approach to healthcare, pet owners can help ensure that their dogs lead longer, healthier lives, free from preventable diseases.



Segmental Insights

Disease Type Insights



Based on the disease type, canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC) segment emerged as the dominant segment in the global dog vaccine market in 2023. Canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC), also known as kennel cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection that affects dogs of all ages and breeds. The prevalence of CIRDC is widespread, particularly in environments where dogs are near one another, such as boarding facilities, dog parks, and shelters. The contagious nature of CIRDC and the ease with which it spreads among dogs have heightened concerns among pet owners and veterinarians, driving the demand for vaccines to protect against this respiratory disease.



Component Insights



Based on the component, combined vaccine segment emerged as the dominant segment in the global dog vaccine market in 2023. Combined vaccines, also known as multivalent or polyvalent vaccines, offer protection against multiple diseases with a single injection. These vaccines typically contain antigens from several pathogens, providing immunity against a range of infectious diseases in dogs. The convenience and efficiency of combined vaccines make them an attractive option for pet owners and veterinarians seeking comprehensive protection for their dogs against various diseases. Additionally, one of the primary reasons for the dominance of the combined vaccine segment is the growing recognition of the importance of preventive healthcare in dogs.



Regional Insights



North America emerged as the dominant region in the global dog vaccine market in 2023, holding the largest market share. North America boasts a large and well-established pet population, with a significant portion of households owning dogs as beloved companions. The region's high pet ownership rates translate into a sizable market for pet healthcare products and services, including vaccines. Pet owners in North America are often proactive in seeking veterinary care for their dogs and prioritizing preventive measures such as vaccination to ensure their pets' health and well-being.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Bioveta A.S

Hester Biosciences Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited

Heska Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Virbac SACA

Zendal Group

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Zoetis Services LLC

Report Scope:



Dog Vaccine Market, By Type:

Modified/ Attenuated Live

Inactivated (Killed)

Others

Dog Vaccine Market, By Disease Type:

Canine Distemper

Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC)

Canine Parvovirosis/Parvovirus Disease

Canine Leptospirosis

Canine Lyme Disease

Infectious Canine Hepatitis

Canine Rabies

Other Diseases

Dog Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:

Injectable

Intranasal

Oral

Dog Vaccine Market, By Component:

Combined Vaccines

Mono Vaccines

Dog Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/al4pol

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment