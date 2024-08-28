COVID-19 Vaccines Business Research Report 2024: Doses to Reach a Projected 4.2 Billion by 2025 - Global Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS

mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE

mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies

RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks

Key Challenges

Efforts to Target New Application Areas

MARKET DYNAMICS

Impact of Vaccine Passports on Reviving International Travel

Developments Regarding Digital Certificates

Expanding Demand for mRNA Vaccine Technologies: A Deep Dive

Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose

Managing and Monitoring Vaccine Side Effects: Increasing Safety

Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All

Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production

VACCINES FOR KIDS

Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Controlling Efforts

US FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 5-11 Years, and 12 to 15 Years Age

Pfizer Approves Vaccine for Kids Aged 5-11 Years

Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns

COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17 in EU

FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS

Moderna, Inc. (USA)

Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)

AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)

Novavax, Inc. (USA)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)

KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS



WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS



SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET



