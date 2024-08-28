Medigene to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Planegg/Martinsried, August 28, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, will be presenting at the the annual German Fall Conference to be held in Frankfurt from September 2-3, 2024 as well as at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference from September 9-11, 2024 in New York and at the Baader Investment Conference from September 23-26, 2024 in Munich.

Corporate presentation – German Fall Conference 2024

https://equityforum.de/en/events/herbstkonferenz-2024

Location: Le Meridien Hotel Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany

Date and time: Monday, September 2, 2024, 10 am – 10.40 am local time

Speaker: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO

Corporate presentation – H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference 2024

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, USA

Date and time: to be determined

Speaker: James Cornicelli, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy

Corporate presentation - Baader Investment Conference 2024

https://www.baaderinvestmentconference.com/

Location: Hotel Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Munich, Germany

Date and time: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12.30 pm – 1.10pm local time, panel room 3

Speaker: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO

Members of Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors at the events.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that are utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities such as T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies, TCR-guided T cell engager therapies and TCR-natural killer cell therapies for both its in-house product pipeline and partnering.

Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is a potential best-in-class, TCR-T therapy to treat multiple solid tumor indications. The End-to-End Platform technologies enable armoring and enhancing of these T cells to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and ensure the T cell drug product composition maximizes safety, efficacy and durability of response. Medigene’s MDG1015 is on track for IND filing in Q3 2024 and CTA filing in Q4 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com