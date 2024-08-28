Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Business Research Report

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





This report offers a detailed analysis of the Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market, providing insights into major geographic regions and market segments. It presents a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape, highlighting the presence of key players across different geographies. The report delves into future trends and drivers that will shape the market's trajectory, offering actionable insights to help identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key insights reveal the significant growth trajectory of the Conventional Vaccines segment, projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8%. The Emergency Vaccines segment is anticipated to grow even faster, with a 10.9% CAGR over the next seven years. The report also provides a regional analysis, highlighting the U.S. market, estimated at $803.9 Million in 2023, and China, which is forecasted to grow at an impressive 13% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also explored.

The report features comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It offers in-depth regional analysis across key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Company profiles cover major players such as Agrovet Co, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biogenesis Bago, and others, with complimentary updates provided for one year to keep readers informed of the latest market developments.

Key questions answered in the report include the expected evolution of the Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market by 2030, the main drivers and restraints affecting the market, which segments are projected to grow the most over the forecast period, how market shares for different regions and segments will change by 2030, and insights into the leading players in the market along with their future prospects.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured):

Agrovet Co

Beohringer Ingelheim

Biogenesis Bago

Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd.

Ceva Sante Animale

Empresa Colombiana de Productos Veterinarios S.A. VECOL S.A.

FMD Center

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Limor de Colombia

Merck Animal Health

Merial S. A. S.

Vecol SA

Vetal Animal Health Products

Veterinary Serum and Vaccine Research Institute

