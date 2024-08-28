Vaccine Delivery Devices Strategic Market Report 2024 with Focus on 40+ Select Players Including 3M, BD, BioJect Medical, Corium, Gerresheimer, Pharmajet, Schott, Valeritas, and Vaxxas

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Delivery Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vaccine Delivery Devices is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, offering valuable insights into key geographic regions and market segments. It presents a detailed overview of the competitive landscape, highlighting the market presence of major players across different geographies. The report also delves into future trends and drivers that will shape the market's trajectory, providing actionable insights to help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions.

The report features independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030, along with in-depth regional analysis across key markets including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It also includes company profiles of major players such as 3M, Becton Dickinson & Company, and BioJect Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), and offers complimentary updates for one year to keep readers abreast of the latest market developments.

Key insights reveal the significant growth trajectory of the Syringes segment, projected to reach US$5.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4%. The Jet Injectors segment is also expected to grow at a robust 4.8% CAGR over the next seven years. The report provides a regional analysis that highlights the U.S. market, estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2023, and China, which is forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Additional insights into growth trends are provided for other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Vaccine Delivery Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

3M

Becton Dickinson & Company

BioJect Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Corium International, Inc

Gerresheimer AG

Pharmajet, Inc

Schott AG

Valeritas

Vaxxas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jyr2v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment