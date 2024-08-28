Refurbished Robots Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring Epson America, IAI America, IAI Industrieroboter, and RobotWorx

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refurbished Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Refurbished Robots was estimated at US$2.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





This report offers an in-depth analysis of the Global Refurbished Robots Market, highlighting significant growth trends and market opportunities across various regions and segments. Key insights indicate that the Material Handling & Logistics Application segment is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5%. The Assembly Line Application segment is projected to grow even faster, at a 10.6% CAGR over the next seven years.

Regional analysis shows that the U.S. market is estimated at $622 Million in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at a robust 9.1% CAGR, reaching $673 Million by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific, are also explored for their growth potential.

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, covering all major geographic regions and segments of the refurbished robots industry. It includes competitive insights into the market presence of leading players across various geographies, helping stakeholders understand the landscape and identify new revenue opportunities. It also addresses key questions about market evolution, growth drivers, restraints, and the outlook for leading companies.

Features of the report include independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030, detailed regional insights, and profiles of major players such as Epson America, Inc., IAI America Inc., and IAI Industrieroboter GmbH. Additionally, the report offers complimentary updates for one year, ensuring access to the latest market developments and insights.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global





