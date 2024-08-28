Dried Fruit & Vegetable Market - Global Canned, Dried & Dehydrated, High-Pressure Processing, Microwave Processing, Pulsed Electric Field Processing Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dried Fruit & Vegetable Market by Product Type (Canned, Dried & Dehydrated), Technology (High-Pressure Processing, Microwave Processing, Pulsed Electric Field Processing), Equipment Type, Distribution Channel, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Dried Fruit & Vegetable Market grew from USD 58.74 billion in 2023 to USD 63.41 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.11%, reaching USD 101.44 billion by 2030. Increasing awareness and demand for healthy, natural food options are driving consumers towards dried fruits and vegetables, seen as healthy snacking alternatives.
Ongoing innovations in drying technologies have improved the quality and efficiency of the drying process, making dried products more appealing to consumers and more profitable for producers. The busy lifestyles of the modern consumer make the convenience of dried fruits and vegetables particularly appealing due to storage convenience, transport, and consumption, fitting well into hectic schedules. However, the drying process may be energy-intensive, leading to high production costs that are often passed on to the consumer. Maintaining the nutritional value and safety of dried products during processing and storage can be challenging for the market growth.
Moreover, developing new flavors and product lines, such as superfood blends or pre-mixed ingredients for meals and snacks, could attract a broader consumer base. Enhancing the nutritional profile of dried fruits and vegetables through fortification or better retention of natural nutrients during processing could cater to health-conscious consumers, creating opportunities for market growth.
Regional Insights
In the Americas, the market for dried fruits and vegetables in the United States and Canada has been expanding due to the growing inclination towards healthier, convenient snack options and the rising popularity of plant-based diets. Consumers display a strong preference for organic and non-GMO products, reflecting an increased consciousness about food origins and production processes.
European Union (EU) countries exhibit a robust market for dried fruits and vegetables, with a significant emphasis on traditional drying techniques that promise authenticity and premium quality. The Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region has a long history with dried fruits and vegetables, given their role in traditional diets. However, the MEA market is witnessing a growing appetite for novel products, such as superfood-infused dried fruits for traditional flavors. Asia Pacific represents a rapidly evolving market characterized by diverse consumer preferences and dietary habits.
In China, the focus on health and wellness fuels the demand for dried fruits as natural sweeteners and snack alternatives. Japan shows a refined preference for quality and packaging, with dried vegetables being incorporated into traditional dishes and modern snacks. India's market is anchored in the cultural significance of dried fruits and vegetables, with a surge in demand for packaged and branded products reflecting rising income levels and urbanization.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing demand for powdered fruits in nutraceutical products
- Growing demand for superfruit powder
- Increasing consumption of instant beverages
Market Restraints
- Fluctuation in production volume and process of vegetables due to climatic factors
Market Opportunities
- Escalating demand for the product and technological developments in drying equipment
- Rising demand for clean label products
Market Challenges
- Preference for fresh food products
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Product Type: Exploring types of fruits and vegetables through canning, drying, and freezing methods
- Distribution Channel: Evolution of dried fruits and vegetables distribution from convenience stores to e-commerce and supermarkets
Industry Insights
- Market Disruption Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Product Type
- Canned
- Dried & Dehydrated
Technology
- High-Pressure Processing
- Microwave Processing
- Pulsed Electric Field Processing
Equipment Type
- Fillers & Seasoning
- Packaging & Handling
- Peeling or Inspection or Slicing
- Pre-Processing Equipment
- Washing & Dewatering
Distribution Channel
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retailers
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Application
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Cereals & Granola
- Snacks
Region
Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
