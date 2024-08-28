Dried Fruit & Vegetable Market - Global Canned, Dried & Dehydrated, High-Pressure Processing, Microwave Processing, Pulsed Electric Field Processing Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dried Fruit & Vegetable Market by Product Type (Canned, Dried & Dehydrated), Technology (High-Pressure Processing, Microwave Processing, Pulsed Electric Field Processing), Equipment Type, Distribution Channel, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dried Fruit & Vegetable Market grew from USD 58.74 billion in 2023 to USD 63.41 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.11%, reaching USD 101.44 billion by 2030. Increasing awareness and demand for healthy, natural food options are driving consumers towards dried fruits and vegetables, seen as healthy snacking alternatives.

Ongoing innovations in drying technologies have improved the quality and efficiency of the drying process, making dried products more appealing to consumers and more profitable for producers. The busy lifestyles of the modern consumer make the convenience of dried fruits and vegetables particularly appealing due to storage convenience, transport, and consumption, fitting well into hectic schedules. However, the drying process may be energy-intensive, leading to high production costs that are often passed on to the consumer. Maintaining the nutritional value and safety of dried products during processing and storage can be challenging for the market growth.

Moreover, developing new flavors and product lines, such as superfood blends or pre-mixed ingredients for meals and snacks, could attract a broader consumer base. Enhancing the nutritional profile of dried fruits and vegetables through fortification or better retention of natural nutrients during processing could cater to health-conscious consumers, creating opportunities for market growth.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, the market for dried fruits and vegetables in the United States and Canada has been expanding due to the growing inclination towards healthier, convenient snack options and the rising popularity of plant-based diets. Consumers display a strong preference for organic and non-GMO products, reflecting an increased consciousness about food origins and production processes.

European Union (EU) countries exhibit a robust market for dried fruits and vegetables, with a significant emphasis on traditional drying techniques that promise authenticity and premium quality. The Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region has a long history with dried fruits and vegetables, given their role in traditional diets. However, the MEA market is witnessing a growing appetite for novel products, such as superfood-infused dried fruits for traditional flavors. Asia Pacific represents a rapidly evolving market characterized by diverse consumer preferences and dietary habits.

In China, the focus on health and wellness fuels the demand for dried fruits as natural sweeteners and snack alternatives. Japan shows a refined preference for quality and packaging, with dried vegetables being incorporated into traditional dishes and modern snacks. India's market is anchored in the cultural significance of dried fruits and vegetables, with a surge in demand for packaged and branded products reflecting rising income levels and urbanization.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $63.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $101.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for powdered fruits in nutraceutical products

Growing demand for superfruit powder

Increasing consumption of instant beverages

Market Restraints

Fluctuation in production volume and process of vegetables due to climatic factors

Market Opportunities

Escalating demand for the product and technological developments in drying equipment

Rising demand for clean label products

Market Challenges

Preference for fresh food products

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Type: Exploring types of fruits and vegetables through canning, drying, and freezing methods

Distribution Channel: Evolution of dried fruits and vegetables distribution from convenience stores to e-commerce and supermarkets

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Al Foah

Angas Park Fruit Co.

Baobab Foods And Agro

Batory Foods, Inc.

Bella Viva Orchards

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc.

California Dried Fruit Inc.

Del Monte Foods Private Limited

Eden Foods, Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

GEOBRES S.A - NEMEAN CURRANTS & SULTANA RAISINS

Graceland Fruit, Inc.

Herbafood Ingredients GmbH

ITC Limited

Jain Farm Fresh Foods Limited

Kanegrade Limited

Kiantama Ltd

Lion Raisins

Milne MicroDried

Nutradry Pty Ltd

Olam Group Limited

Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

Saipro Biotech Private Limited

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Product Type

Canned

Dried & Dehydrated

Technology

High-Pressure Processing

Microwave Processing

Pulsed Electric Field Processing

Equipment Type

Fillers & Seasoning

Packaging & Handling

Peeling or Inspection or Slicing

Pre-Processing Equipment

Washing & Dewatering

Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Cereals & Granola

Snacks

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhai3i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment