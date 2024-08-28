Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market - Global Food Type (Non-veg, Veg), Food Price Range (High, Low, Mid), Distribution Channel Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market by Food Price Range (High, Low, Mid), Food Type (Non-veg, Veg), Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market grew from USD 26.10 billion in 2023 to USD 28.55 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.46%, reaching USD 49.15 billion by 2030. This market operates through various business models, including traditional restaurants offering online ordering, third-party aggregators, and cloud kitchens.
The market caters to a broad range of customers seeking convenience, diverse cuisine options, and quick service. The market's growth is propelled by technological enhancements, shifting work-life dynamics, expanding internet penetration, and a richer mix of culinary offerings. It holds significant potential in embracing futuristic technologies, implementing subscription services, adopting green practices, and forming strategic alliances.
However, the market faces challenges, such as intense competition, operational bottlenecks, regulatory constraints, and the need for constant innovation to ensure customer commitment. Focal areas for business expansion and research include drone deliveries, AI analytics, wholesome menu options, and immersive ordering experiences, all geared towards improving customer satisfaction and streamlining service delivery.
Regional Insights
The online food delivery and takeaway market is substantially transforming as it adapts to the changing consumer lifestyles and preferences globally. The market is soaring in the Americas, with consumers demanding convenience alongside healthy and gourmet meals. Big industry players are strengthening their positions through mergers and acquisitions, while tech startups inject innovation with personalized AI-driven experiences and advancements like drone deliveries.
Contactless and subscription-based services are part of the evolving trends in line with consumer demands. Meanwhile, in Canada, the industry has mirrored resilience against the backdrop of the pandemic, with a noticeable shift towards supporting local platforms and embracing smart technology, improving customer experiences and addressing the call for sustainability. Moving over to the EU, a fragmented yet growing demand for quick and convenient services characterizes the market, where the rights of gig economy workers and sustainability measures, including electric vehicle deliveries, are shaping the industry.
Contrastingly, the Middle East is fueled by a young and tech-savvy demographic, propelling investments in mobile app development and luxury dining experiences, while Africa's market is burgeoning, bolstered by local innovators overcoming unique regional challenges. Asia Pacific is excelling, driven by immense markets such as China and India, where integration with social media and payment platforms and a mobile app usage surge influence the industry.
Recent Developments
Just Eat Takeaway.com to Trial New In-Car Food Ordering Service
Just Eat Takeaway.com, a provider of online food delivery and takeaway services, has announced plans to initiate an innovative in-car food ordering trial in Europe, slated to commence in the first half of 2024. This cutting-edge service aims to enhance customer convenience by integrating a seamless food ordering system within vehicles, allowing patrons to place orders directly from their cars' interfaces.
Aldi Launches Takeaway Pizza Delivery Service
Supermarket chain Aldi has strategically entered the competitive online food delivery market by unveiling its inaugural takeaway pizza delivery service. This initiative represents Aldi's adaptation to evolving consumer demands and harnesses the potential of the burgeoning online food ordering sector. By partnering with the delivery start-up Deliveroo, Aldi offers a selection of its most popular fresh pizzas directly to customers' doorsteps, thereby diversifying its business model beyond traditional in-store shopping experiences.
PizzaExpress Partners With Uber Eats to Launch New Delivery Platform
PizzaExpress announced a partnership with Uber Eats. to capitalize on the burgeoning online food delivery and takeaway market, which has seen significant growth in recent years. Through this alliance, PizzaExpress intends to offer its culinary specialties to a wider audience, leveraging Uber Eats's vast and efficient delivery network.
Market Insights
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Food Type: Rising demand for veg and non-veg food on online food delivery applications
- Distribution Channel: Expanding demand for online delivery in fast-food chain restaurants
Market Drivers
- Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones
- Convenience Provided by Food Ordering Platforms
- Increasing Hectic Work Schedule and Congested Metropolitan Cities
Market Restraints
- Inability to Keep up with Ordered Volume and Consistency of Food Delivery
Market Opportunities
- Presence of Large and Well-Organized Food Service Sector
- Continuous Innovation in the Food Ordering and Delivery Segment
- Economic Growth and High Urbanization Rate with Higher Disposable Income
Market Challenges
- Unavailability of Skilled Delivery and Logistics Staff
Industry Insights
- Market Disruption Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
