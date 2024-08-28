KnowBe4 Announces Partnership with Japan Cloud to Accelerate Business Growth in Japan Amidst Rising Cybersecurity Threats Due to Generative AI Advancements

TAMPA BAY, FL / Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a partnership with Japan Cloud (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) to accelerate its business growth in Japan.

As AI technology continues to evolve, the importance of cybersecurity measures for businesses is becoming increasingly critical. In recent years, Japan has seen a significant rise in severe security incidents, highlighting the necessity for every organization to build technology defenses, strengthen their security culture and reduce human errors. These have become essential for the sustainable growth of organizations. KnowBe4 is used by over 65,000 organizations worldwide with more than 50 million plus users, including more than 500 organizations in Japan, including leading manufacturing and pharmaceutical firms.

The KnowBe4 platform has earned the trust of more than 50 million users, and is consistently rated as the market leader by customers and industry analysts. KnowBe4 was named one of the top 100 software companies in the world by G2 and rated #1 by customers in both the Security Awareness Training and Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR) categories for 20 consecutive quarters and 13 consecutive quarters, respectively. KnowBe4 was also named a Leader in the Forrester WAVE Report for Security Awareness and Training Solutions. These consecutive accolades demonstrate that KnowBe4 consistently delivers industry-leading services, as well as being highly valued for customer satisfaction and market influence.

Through the partnership with Japan Cloud, KnowBe4 aims to deepen trust and relationships with customers and partners more than ever before. KnowBe4 will also expand its Japan-specific content and enhance support to help organizations stay protected against the latest threats. KnowBe4’s aim is contribute to the business growth of more Japanese organizations and to help create a secure and safe digital society.

Japan Cloud aims to discover outstanding SaaS companies from around the world and collaborate in joint management with a long-term perspective, contributing to improving Japanese companies' productivity.

"We are delighted to be a part of this strategic alliance that will play a key role in expanding and accelerating KnowBe4’s business in Japan. With the rapid increase in cybersecurity risks in the Japanese market, I am confident that KnowBe4 will be an indispensable platform for Japanese companies to achieve sustainable growth,” said Yasutaka Fukuda, CEO of Japan Cloud Consulting

Stu Sjouwerman, Founder and CEO of KnowBe4 stated, "I am very pleased to announce this partnership with Japan Cloud as we expand our business in Japan. As cybersecurity threats continue to rise, the greatest risk remains attacks targeting people. With Japan Cloud's extensive experience and proven track record, KnowBe4 will continue to provide greater value to our customers to help protect businesses."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risks.

About Japan Cloud

Japan Cloud aims to discover excellent SaaS companies from around the world and contribute to improving productivity for Japanese companies and providing new career paths through long-term joint management. Japan Cloud has supported the Japanese market entry of leading SaaS companies, including establishing Salesforce Japan in 2000, as well as Concur, Marketo, Kyriba, and Demandware. Based on experience and track records with these companies, Japan Cloud is now involved in the management of 18 foreign SaaS companies in Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.japancloud.jp/