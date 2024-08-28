Celiac Disease Drugs Market - Global First Line of Treatment, Second Line of Treatment, Steroids & Immunosuppressive Drugs, Therapeutic Vaccines, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market by Drug (First Line of Treatment, Second Line of Treatment), Type (Steroids & Immunosuppressive Drugs, Therapeutic Vaccines, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements), Indication, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Celiac Disease Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2023, USD 1.56 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.59% to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2030.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Celiac Disease Drugs Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Celiac Disease Drugs Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share.

Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Celiac Disease Drugs Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AbbVie Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, AMYRA Biotech AG, Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Calypso Biotech SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inovera Bioscience, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Precigen Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vactech Oy, and Zedira GmbH.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Celiac Disease Drugs Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Drug
    • First Line of Treatment
    • Second Line of Treatment
  • Type
    • Steroids & Immunosuppressive Drugs
    • Therapeutic Vaccines
    • Vitamins & Dietary Supplements
  • Indication
    • Anorexia
    • Bloating
    • Diarrhea
    • Distension
    • Fatigue
    • Gas
  • End-User
    • Clinical Research Organizations
    • Hospitals & Clinics
    • Research & Academic Institutes
  • Region
    • Americas
      • Argentina
      • Brazil
      • Canada
      • Mexico
      • United States
        • California
        • Florida
        • Illinois
        • New York
        • Ohio
        • Pennsylvania
        • Texas
    • Asia-Pacific
      • Australia
      • China
      • India
      • Indonesia
      • Japan
      • Malaysia
      • Philippines
      • Singapore
      • South Korea
      • Taiwan
      • Thailand
      • Vietnam
    • Europe, Middle East & Africa
      • Denmark
      • Egypt
      • Finland
      • France
      • Germany
      • Israel
      • Italy
      • Netherlands
      • Nigeria
      • Norway
      • Poland
      • Qatar
      • Russia
      • Saudi Arabia
      • South Africa
      • Spain
      • Sweden
      • Switzerland
      • Turkey
      • United Arab Emirates
      • United Kingdom

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages191
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.56 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.87 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal


