Oats Market - Global Instant Oats, Oat Flour, Rolled Oats, Base Oats, Flavored Oats Forecast 2024-2030

The Oats Market grew from USD 4.83 billion in 2023 to USD 5.12 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.18%, reaching USD 7.35 billion by 2030.



Originating from the grass family, oats are cultivated in cooler climates and have become a staple in diets worldwide due to their nutritional benefits and versatility in culinary applications. The increasing consumer awareness about stabilizing blood sugar significantly drives the market. The surge in veganism and demand for plant-based products have made oat products further propel the growth of the oats market.

However, the fluctuation in oats prices due to varying climatic conditions hinders the expansion of the oats market. The challenge of meeting the strict quality standards required for gluten-free certification is essential for tapping into the celiac and gluten-intolerant consumer base. Leveraging advanced agricultural and processing technologies to enhance yield and product quality offers lucrative growth opportunities for the expanding oats market.



Regional Insights



The oats market is highly competitive in the Americas, particularly in the United States and Canada. The trend toward organic and non-GMO foods has favorably impacted the oats market, with consumers willing to pay a premium for sustainable and healthy products. The demand for gluten-free products has increased, further propelling the demand for oats in the Americas.

The oats market in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth, attributable to increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness. Countries, including China and India, are showcasing growth due to their large populations and rising disposable incomes. Consumers in this region progressively incorporate oats into their diets because of their health benefits, including heart health and diabetes control. In addition, the convenience of oats as a quick meal option is driving their popularity among the urban population, who look for efficient and healthy meal solutions due to their hectic lifestyles.

The oats market in the EMEA region exhibits diversity in terms of consumption patterns. In Europe, particularly in the Nordic countries, oats are a traditional food item integral to the diet. The European oats market is characterized by a high demand for organic and clean-label oat products, reflecting the broader consumer trend towards natural and sustainable food choices. The Middle East and African oats market is showcasing growth, especially in the urban centers where Western eating habits are becoming more prevalent.



Recent Developments

Saffola Oats Launched New Flavored Range to Blend Health and Taste for Consumers



Saffola Oats strategically expanded its product lineup by launching a flavored oats range to diversify its offerings and cater to evolving consumer preferences for both health and taste. The campaign underscores the brand's commitment to health and positions these flavored oats as a convenient, quick, and tasty choice for consumers seeking wellness and taste in their daily meals.



Marico's Launched Saffola Oats Gold that Combines Almonds, Raisins for a Nutritious Breakfast Boost



Marico expanded its portfolio with the launch of Saffola Oats Gold, a new offering that stands out for its rich composition, integrating the goodness of real almond bits and the nutritional powerhouse of pure raisins, aiming to set a higher standard in the wholesome breakfast category. Saffola Oats Gold has been made to cater to health-conscious consumers seeking a nutritious start to their day and a delight in taste and quality.



Oats Overnight Raised USD 20 Million Investment for Retail Expansion and Customer-Driven Innovation



Oats Overnight raised a USD 20 million investment to extend its retail presence and intensify its focus on customer-centric product development. This strategic move is designed to broaden its market reach by making its products more accessible to consumers through retail channels and involve customers directly in creating new offerings. By adopting this approach, Oats Overnight is setting a new industry standard in leveraging consumer feedback for innovation, ensuring that its product line evolves in alignment with changing customer preferences and tastes.

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Preference for flavored oats due to the appealing variety of tastes

End-Use: Extensive demand for oats in breakfast cereals owing to their high dietary fiber content

Market Drivers

Increasing consumption of oats among celiac diseased population

Escalating number of individuals adopting plant-based diets

Market Restraints

Fluctuation in oats prices due to varying climatic conditions

Market Opportunities

Ongoing product and packaging innovations in oats

Effective marketing portraying weight management benefits of oats

Market Challenges

Issues related to adulteration of oats

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Oats Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Product

Instant Oats

Oat Flour

Rolled Oats

Steel-Cut Oats

Whole Oat Grains

Type

Base Oats

Flavored Oats

End-Use

Bakery Products

Breakfast Cereals

Snacks & Savories

Distribution Channel

Offline

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

