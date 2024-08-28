GOGL – Q2 2024 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s second quarter 2024 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 15:00 CEST.

Attend by Webcast:

Use the follow link prior to the webcast:

GOGL Q2 2024 Webcast

Attend by Conference Call:

Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q2 2024 Conferance Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment