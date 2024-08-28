Ethnic Foods Market - Global American, Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Mexican, Non-Vegetarian, Vegetarian Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethnic Foods Market by Cuisine Type (American, Chinese, Italian), Food Type (Non-Vegetarian, Vegetarian), Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ethnic Foods Market grew from USD 2.20 billion in 2023 to USD 2.37 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.11%, reaching USD 3.80 billion by 2030.



As global interaction increases, ethnic foods also gain popularity outside their regions of origin, contributing to global culinary diversity. The growth of the ethnic foods market is significantly influenced by the increase in international migration for work and education, resulting in greater exposure to and demand for diverse cuisines. In addition, consumers' growing desire for new and innovative dining experiences has further propelled the popularity of ethnic foods, driving market expansion as people explore different culinary traditions and flavors worldwide.

However, product authenticity and misrepresentation issues, such as inaccurately labeled or culturally inappropriate products, hinder the growth of the ethnic foods market by reducing consumer trust and satisfaction. The rising trend of frozen ethnic foods offers a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the ethnic foods market as it caters to the increasing consumer demand for diverse, convenient, and culturally rich meal options that can be prepared at home.



Regional Insights



The ethnic foods market in the Americas is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing cultural diversity and consumer interest in new and exotic flavors. In the United States and Canada, a growing demand for Middle Eastern, South American, and African foods is driven by demographic changes and a greater openness to exploring authentic, global cuisines. Supermarkets and restaurants are expanding their ethnic food offerings, and there is a noticeable increase in specialty food stores catering to specific cuisines. The factors influencing the market include migration patterns, culinary curiosity, and the influence of social media on food trends.

The Asia-Pacific region is remarkably diverse in its ethnic foods, reflecting the rich culinary traditions of countries, including China, India, Japan, and Thailand. In this region, the market for ethnic foods is driven by domestic consumers seeking regional specialties from within the continent itself. The driving forces behind the growth of the ethnic foods market in the Asia-Pacific region include urbanization, increased travel within the region, and the influence of pop culture.

In the EMEA region, the market is characterized by a wide range of ethnic cuisines due to its cultural and geographical diversity. European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, demand Asian and Middle Eastern foods influenced by historical migration and modern global connectivity. In the Middle East, there is a blend of traditional foods with modern influences, with a noticeable growth in American and Asian cuisine. With its diverse culinary traditions, Africa is showcasing a gradual inclusion of global food trends, particularly in urban centers. Market growth in EMEA is supported by the region's cosmopolitan cities, travel and tourism, and a younger population eager to explore new dining experiences.

Recent Developments

Expansion of Roland Foods' Asian Pantry Line with Innovative Product Launches



Roland Foods has broadened its range of Asian-inspired culinary products with the introduction of seven new items aimed at enhancing global flavor accessibility. This initiative supports the company's ongoing commitment to bringing diverse and high-quality ingredients to both professional chefs and home cooking enthusiasts. The notable additions include the unique Roland Hot Green Chili Crunch, distinguished by its complex flavor profile using authentically sourced green chili peppers and dried stem lettuce, perfect for a variety of dishes from stir-fries to pizza.



Haldiram's Collaborates with Futurelife to Introduce Nutritional Foods in India's Market



Haldiram has teamed up with Africa's nutritional giant, Futurelife, to launch a new lineup of health-centric food products across North India. This alliance addresses the increasing consumer demand for healthier food options, a trend significantly amplified by urban dietary shifts in India. The product range consists of Smart Foods, Smart Oats and Ancient Grains, Crunchy Granola, and High Protein. Intending to leverage Haldiram's extensive retail network, these products are set to be distributed through prominent e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and others, as well as through offline stores.



CCI Prime's Growth in the Authentic Asian Cuisine Market



CCI Prime collaborated with Frontenac and industry stalwart Howard Eirinberg to broaden its market reach and enhance its product offerings. This collaboration aims to introduce authentic Asian dishes to mainstream retail consumers while maintaining high-quality standards. The introduction of a state-of-the-art facility signals a strategic move to cater to the increasing demand from both new and existing customers

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Cuisine Type: Widening demand for Chinese cuisine owing to its diverse flavors and variety of dishes that appeal to different palates

Distribution Channel: Increasing adoption of supermarkets and hypermarkets to offer various products to consumers under one roof

Market Drivers

Rising international migration for work and education purposes

Consumer inclination toward innovative and creative cuisines

Market Restraints

Issues associated with product authenticity and misrepresentation

Market Opportunities

Emerging trend of frozen ethnic food

Significant expansion of traditional multi-cuisine restaurants

Market Challenges

Time-consuming manufacturing and dietary concerns associated with ethnic foods

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Aryzta AG

Asli Fine Foods

Associated British Foods PLC

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Goya Foods, Inc.

Grupo Bimbo

Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd

Hormel Foods Corporation

ITC Limited

JBS S.A.

Lactalis Group

McCormick & Company, Inc.

MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd. by Orkla ASA

Natco Foods Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Nongshim Co., Ltd.

Parmalat S.p.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Premier Foods PLC

Quality Ethnic Foods Inc.

Santa Maria UK Ltd. by Paulig Ltd

Tasty Bite Eatables Limited by Mars, Incorporated

The Kraft Heinz Company

TRS Group (UK) Limited

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Cuisine Type

American

Chinese

Italian

Japanese

Mexican

Food Type

Non-Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Distribution Channel

Food Services

Retail Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

