Personalized Skincare, Award-Winning Formulas: Why You Need Geologie

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re looking for the ultimate skincare routine, Geologie, a 35-time award-winning brand with over 10,000 five-star reviews, has everything you need with their incredible skincare, haircare, and body care line. Created with healthy, clean, derm-grade ingredients to improve skin health, Geologie offers dermatologist-designed formulas that are powerful, easy to use, and deliver results.



To start, Geologie’s skincare line offers a personalized approach to skincare. You can take a quick 60-second diagnostic to receive a customized skincare regimen tailored to their specific skin concerns. The brand’s best-selling Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum has garnered praise for its effectiveness and affordability, earning the title of "Best Budget Beauty Find of the Year" from The Quality Edit.

In addition to skincare, Geologie offers a range of body care products featuring captivating scents and natural ingredients. The brand’s three signature body wash fragrances – Big Sur, Moab, and Hana – provide a luxurious shower experience. To complete the body care routine, Geologie offers an all-natural aluminum-free deodorant in the same beloved scents.

Geologie’s haircare line focuses on scalp health, recognizing its crucial role in overall hair health. The Custom Control Haircare line is designed to improve scalp health, leading to softer, shinier, and frizz-free hair. The brand encourages customers to try their co-wash for noticeable results in just two to three washes.

For more information visit Geologie.com, Amazon, and follow Geologie on Instagram for more exciting product launches and news.

