Almond Flour Market - Global Blanched, Natural, Conventional, Organic Forecast 2024-2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Almond Flour Market by Type (Blanched, Natural), Nature (Conventional, Organic), End-Use, Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Almond Flour Market grew from USD 1.47 billion in 2023 to USD 1.56 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.83%, reaching USD 2.33 billion by 2030.

The almond flour market's growth is influenced by many factors, including the expanding prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, the rising popularity of low-carbohydrate diets globally, and the growing incorporation of almond flour in various international cuisines.

However, the adoption of almond flour is hindered by its high production costs, the availability of alternative flour products, including other nut-based flours, and the volatility of almond prices due to environmental and climatic factors. On the other hand, ongoing innovation in product formulations to enhance functionality, collaborations with bakeries, restaurants, and food manufacturers, and innovation in product formulations to enhance functionality and application in the food and beverage industry presents potential opportunities for the almond flour market to grow in the coming years.

Regional Insights

In North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, the demand for almond flour has increased due to the increasing awareness of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. The presence of a large health-conscious population and the trend toward Paleo and Keto diets have significantly propelled the market forward. South America has seen steady growth in the almond flour market, driven by an increasing inclination towards healthier lifestyle choices among consumers. Brazil and Argentina are taking the charge, with an uptick in gluten-free and health-centric food products.

Europe is prominent in the global almond flour market, strongly emphasizing healthy eating habits and natural products. The region shows a high demand for almond flour due to the prevalence of gluten intolerance and the popularity of Mediterranean diets that prominently feature almonds. Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront, extensively integrating almond flour in bakery products, snacks, and gourmet cuisines.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region exhibits a growing potential for the almond flour market due to the traditional consumption of almonds and an emerging health-conscious consumer base. The APAC region has experienced a significant rise in the almond flour market, led by changing dietary habits and an increasing awareness of health and wellness among the middle-class population.

The market in China is expanding rapidly due to urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the influence of Western dietary habits. Japan, with its detailed attention to health and longevity, shows a growing interest in almond flour for its nutritional benefits. India is witnessing increased demand for almond flour, driven by the prevalence of diabetes and the increasing awareness of protein-rich, gluten-free diets.

Recent Developments

Piccola Cucina Inc. Acquires Assets of Judy G Foods Inc. in a Strategic Move to Expand Consumer Packaged Offerings to the Gluten-Free & Allergen Sensitive Communities

Piccola Cucina Inc., a distinguished Woman-Owned Canadian enterprise recognized for crafting certified gluten and dairy-free products, announced the strategic acquisition of Judy G Foods Inc., a celebrated creator of gluten-free pizzas and vegan desserts. This acquisition signifies a pivotal expansion of Piccola Cucina's allergy-friendly, nutrient-rich product range, bolstering its presence in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Enrich Foods Expands Great River Milling Portfolio

Enrich Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Grain International, announced a strategic partnership with AgriCapture, a technology firm focused on leveraging agricultural solutions to combat climate change. This collaboration will see Enrich Foods sourcing certified climate-friendly, sustainably farmed white and brown rice for its Great River Milling brand. This rice will join a lineup of products under the "Better for You and Better for Earth" range, which includes organic offerings such as almond flour, steel-cut oats, and various hot cereals, many of which boast the American Heart Association's Heart-Check certification.

Goya Foods Introduces Line Of Stand-Up Flours

Secaucus, New Jersey's Goya Foods, a name in Latin culinary products, introduced its innovative Stand Up Flours line. This diverse range includes almond, coconut, wheat, chickpea, and rice flour, catering to a variety of dietary needs with organic, keto-friendly options.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages184
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.56 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.33 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Insights

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Type: Increasing preference for blanched almond flour for baking applications
  • End-Use: Expanding usage of almond flour for food and beverage processing

Market Drivers

  • Expanding prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease
  • Rising popularity of low-carbohydrate diets globally
  • Growing incorporation of almond flour in various international cuisines

Market Restraints

  • High production costs of almond flour

Market Opportunities

  • Ongoing innovation in product formulations to enhance functionality
  • Collaborations with bakeries, restaurants, and food manufacturers

Market Challenges

  • Availability of substitutes

Industry Insights

  • Market Disruption Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Technology Analysis
  • Patent Analysis
  • Trade Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

  • Abu Auf
  • Barry Callebaut AG
  • Blue Diamond Growers
  • Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.
  • Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, SA
  • CASAROSA ALMONDS PTY. LTD.
  • ConnOils LLC
  • Damiano S.p.A.
  • Dohler GmbH
  • Ecofuture Organics and Natural Pvt. Ltd.
  • Foodsterr PTE Ltd.
  • Harris Woolf California Almonds
  • Honeyville, Inc.
  • Istore Direct Trading Pvt. Ltd.
  • JG Foods Limited
  • Mandelin, Inc.
  • Modern Ingredients
  • Noushig, Inc.
  • NOW Health Group, Inc.
  • Olam Group Limited
  • Pereg Natural Foods Inc.
  • Puramate India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ravikamal Roller Flour Mills Pvt. Ltd.
  • Royal Nut Company
  • SOKOL Custom Food Ingredients
  • Treehouse California Almonds, LLC

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Type

  • Blanched
  • Natural

Nature

  • Conventional
  • Organic

End-Use

  • Food & Beverage Processing
  • Household
  • Distribution Channel

Offline

  • Grocery Stores
  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Online

Region
Americas

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • United States
  • California
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Texas

Asia-Pacific

  • Australia
  • China
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Qatar
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg4jhs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Almond Flour Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Almond Flour
                            
                            
                                Alternative Flour
                            
                            
                                Flour
                            
                            
                                Rice Flour
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data