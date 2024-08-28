Urban Air Mobility [UAM] Market Share Will Reach USD 55.0 Billion by 2034, at 32.10% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global urban air mobility [UAM] market size and share value is projected to grow from USD 3.4 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 55.0 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.10% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Urban Air Mobility Market Report Overview

Urban Air Mobility refers to the integration of air transportation technologies into urban environments to facilitate the movement of people and goods. This emerging field encompasses a range of innovative transportation solutions, including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, flying taxis, and delivery drones.

The goal of UAM is to alleviate urban congestion, reduce travel times, and provide a more efficient and flexible transportation network within cities. As cities around the world face increasing population densities and traffic congestion, UAM presents a promising solution to these challenges by leveraging advancements in aerospace technology, automation, and electric propulsion.

Download a Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4488

Our Free Sample Report includes:

Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of the market

Drivers & Restrains factors of the market

Major key players in the market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent developments/news of the market

Opportunities & Challenges of the Market

Competitive Landscape:

The Urban Air Mobility Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Uber Technologies Inc.

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

Textron Inc.

Safran SA

Bombardier Inc.

Embraer SA

To Know More on Additional Market Players, Download a Free Sample Report Here: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4488

Analyst View:

Urban air mobility market is expanding quickly due to many game-changing variables. According to analysts, UAM represents a novel approach to urban transport that might have a substantial impact on the movement of people and products within cities.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Urban Infrastructure and Integration Projects

Cities are investing in the creation of vertiports (landing and takeoff pads for eVTOL aircraft), charging stations, and advanced air traffic management systems. These infrastructure projects are critical for enabling the smooth operation of UAM vehicles and integrating them into existing transportation networks.

Request for FLAT 30% Discount on this Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4488

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in eVTOL Aircraft

Innovations in electric propulsion, battery efficiency, and autonomous flight systems are making eVTOL aircraft more viable for urban transportation.

Segmentation:

Urban Air Mobility Market is segmented based on Aircraft Type, Infrastructure, Operation, Travel Range, Application, and Region.

Aircraft Type Insights

This industry includes the following: Rotor Wing, Fixed Wing, and Hybrid Wing. The market growth for rotor wings is anticipated to be dominant as rotor wing aircraft are designed to take off and land vertically, which makes them particularly well-suited for urban environments with limited space.

Operation Insights

Autonomous is anticipated to boost the growth of the target market as the development of autonomous flying technologies has seen significant progress in recent years, with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technologies enabling the safe and efficient operation of autonomous aerial vehicles.

Travel Range Insights

Intracity is anticipated to boost the growth of the target market as cities around the world are experiencing increasing levels of traffic congestion due to rapid urbanization and population growth. Intracity air mobility offers a viable solution to this problem by providing an alternative mode of transport that can bypass road traffic, reducing travel times and easing congestion.

Application Insights

Air taxi is anticipated to boost the growth of the target market as the primary driver of the air taxi segment's dominance is the growing consumer demand for faster and more efficient urban travel solutions.

Request FREE Unlimited Customization on this Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4488

Recent Development:

In November 2023, Eve Aviation Mobility revealed ambitions to introduce eVTOL aviation services in the United Arab Emirates and India via two new alliances unveiled at the Dubai Airshow. The aircraft maker further stated that it is providing urban air traffic management services to support any eVTOL operations globally in collaboration with the UK's NATS. This partnership with Eve Air Mobility demonstrates the dedication to alleviating India's traffic bottleneck in order to support the nation's economic success.

Regional Insights

North America: In this region, the target market is advancing rapidly, driven by significant investments and a strong focus on technological innovation.

In this region, the target market is advancing rapidly, driven by significant investments and a strong focus on technological innovation. Asia Pacific: In this region the target market is characterized by a strong focus on air taxis and last-mile delivery solutions. Major cities like Tokyo, Beijing, and Bangalore are exploring the deployment of UAM services to improve mobility and support economic growth.

Browse Detail Report on "Urban Air Mobility Market Size, Share, By Aircraft Type (Rotor Wing, Fixed Wing, and Hybrid Wing), By Infrastructure (Vertiports, Charging Stations, and Traffic Management Systems), By Operation (Piloted, and Autonomous), By Travel Range (Intercity, and Intracity), By Application (Air Taxi, Air Ambulance, Airport Shuttle, Last Mile Delivery, Personal Air Vehicle, and Air Metro), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Urban-Air-Mobility-Market-4488

Browse More Research Reports:

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing, and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and identifying and achieving high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Prophecy’s expertise area covers products, services, latest trends, developments, market growth factors, and challenges along with market forecasts in various business areas such as Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Information Technology (IT), Automotive, Industrial, Chemical, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Energy, and Oil and Gas. We also offer various other services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement suggestions.

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

US: 964 E. Badillo Street

#2042 Covina,

CA 91724

US toll-free: +1 860 531 2574

Rest of World: + 91 7775049802