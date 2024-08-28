Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Outlook and Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Rising Sales of EVs Presents Major Opportunities for Industry Players

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market is driven by several factors:

Firstly, the increasing demand for high-fidelity simulations in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and energy is boosting the adoption of CFD.

Secondly, advancements in computational power and cloud computing are enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of CFD simulations.

Thirdly, the development of advanced modeling techniques and the integration of CFD with digital twins are expanding its applications and improving predictive capabilities.

Lastly, the growing emphasis on reducing product development costs and time-to-market is driving the use of CFD to optimize designs and processes early in the development cycle. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic growth of the CFD market.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cloud-Based CFD segment, which is expected to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.4%. The On-Premise CFD segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $698.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $439.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE (3DS), Cadence Design Systems, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Computational Fluid Dynamics: An Evolutionary Scan

Phases of CFD

Governing Equations

Major CFD Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Major Startups Operating in the Computational Fluid Dynamics Space

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

CFD: An Integral Part of Engineering Analysis & Design

Myriad Benefits of CFD Provide Growth Opportunities

Significant Role of CFD in Design and Development Processes

Growing Role of CFD in Critical Aircraft Systems and Components to Fuel Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry to Stimulate Demand for CFD Solutions

Increasing Sales of EVs to Present Opportunities for CFD Market

CFD Aims to Address Major Challenges in EVs

Shift towards Cloud-based CFD Emerges as a Notable Trend

Cloud-based CFD Offers Numerous Benefits for Bioreactors

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Computational Fluid Dynamics Market

Notable Trends in Computational Fluid Dynamics Space

Rise in Cloud Services and Resultant Growth in Data Centers Fuels Demand for CFD for Thermal Modeling Purposes

Global Data Center Infrastructure Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Accuracy of Data Center CFD Models: A Major Concern

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activities to Emerging Nations Spurs Demand for CFD Solutions

Role of CFD in Optimizing Cleanroom Design for Pharma and Biopharma Industry

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size (in US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Promising & Emerging Clinical Applications of CFD Analysis in Ophthalmology

CFD Modeling & Simulation for Hydrofracking Reactors and Crude Oil Pipelines

CFD Solutions Find Use in All Aspects of Oil & Gas Industry

Utility of Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulation Program

Effect of Heat Capacity and Density on Pipe Distance

CFD Analysis Helps Power Plants to Achieve High Efficiency Levels

CFD to Revolutionize Water Industry

GPU Acceleration Driving the CFD Revolution

CAD-Embedded CFD: Offering Value to Customers

CFD Simulation Use in Design & Control of Ventilation Systems Faces Difficulties

Accuracy and Fidelity: Two Key Hurdles for CFDs of APP Flow

Open Source CFD Software: A Major Threat to CFD Market

