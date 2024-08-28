Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Outlook and Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Rising Sales of EVs Presents Major Opportunities for Industry Players

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
The growth in the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market is driven by several factors:
- Firstly, the increasing demand for high-fidelity simulations in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and energy is boosting the adoption of CFD.
- Secondly, advancements in computational power and cloud computing are enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of CFD simulations.
- Thirdly, the development of advanced modeling techniques and the integration of CFD with digital twins are expanding its applications and improving predictive capabilities.
- Lastly, the growing emphasis on reducing product development costs and time-to-market is driving the use of CFD to optimize designs and processes early in the development cycle. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic growth of the CFD market.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cloud-Based CFD segment, which is expected to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.4%. The On-Premise CFD segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $698.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $439.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE (3DS), Cadence Design Systems, Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured):
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE (3DS)
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- ANSYS, Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Bentley Systems, Inc.
- ESI Group
- Backoffice Pro
- ESS Engineering Software Steyr
- COMSOL AB
- Cambridge Flow Solutions
- Bell Energy Services UK Limited
- CFD Research Corporation
- CG Thermal, LLC
- Analytical Methods, Inc.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|369
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
- Computational Fluid Dynamics: An Evolutionary Scan
- Phases of CFD
- Governing Equations
- Major CFD Applications
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Major Startups Operating in the Computational Fluid Dynamics Space
- Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- CFD: An Integral Part of Engineering Analysis & Design
- Myriad Benefits of CFD Provide Growth Opportunities
- Significant Role of CFD in Design and Development Processes
- Growing Role of CFD in Critical Aircraft Systems and Components to Fuel Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Industry
- Automotive Industry to Stimulate Demand for CFD Solutions
- Increasing Sales of EVs to Present Opportunities for CFD Market
- CFD Aims to Address Major Challenges in EVs
- Shift towards Cloud-based CFD Emerges as a Notable Trend
- Cloud-based CFD Offers Numerous Benefits for Bioreactors
- Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Computational Fluid Dynamics Market
- Notable Trends in Computational Fluid Dynamics Space
- Rise in Cloud Services and Resultant Growth in Data Centers Fuels Demand for CFD for Thermal Modeling Purposes
- Global Data Center Infrastructure Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Accuracy of Data Center CFD Models: A Major Concern
- Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activities to Emerging Nations Spurs Demand for CFD Solutions
- Role of CFD in Optimizing Cleanroom Design for Pharma and Biopharma Industry
- Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size (in US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Promising & Emerging Clinical Applications of CFD Analysis in Ophthalmology
- CFD Modeling & Simulation for Hydrofracking Reactors and Crude Oil Pipelines
- CFD Solutions Find Use in All Aspects of Oil & Gas Industry
- Utility of Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulation Program
- Effect of Heat Capacity and Density on Pipe Distance
- CFD Analysis Helps Power Plants to Achieve High Efficiency Levels
- CFD to Revolutionize Water Industry
- GPU Acceleration Driving the CFD Revolution
- CAD-Embedded CFD: Offering Value to Customers
- CFD Simulation Use in Design & Control of Ventilation Systems Faces Difficulties
- Accuracy and Fidelity: Two Key Hurdles for CFDs of APP Flow
- Open Source CFD Software: A Major Threat to CFD Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
