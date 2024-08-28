Attestiv Unveils Comprehensive Deepfake Video Detection Platform in Time for 2024 Elections

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fake videos of celebrities, politicians, and business leaders have morphed from an amusing novelty on social media to a pervasive threat across all digital platforms that can potentially impact market valuations, election outcomes, spread disinformation and perpetrate phishing attacks at unprecedented levels.



With the 2024 US elections looming, Attestiv has rolled out a commercial-grade deepfake detection solution designed for individuals, influencers and businesses. Attestiv’s new solution is free (premium and enterprise versions are available) for viewers who want to determine whether a video is real or fake, or for victims of deepfake fraud to have a powerful toolset to fight back.

Attestiv’s new video deepfake detection platform – available for early access at https://video.attestiv.com – allows anyone to analyze videos or social links to videos for deepfake content. The Attestiv solution is powered by proprietary AI analysis that provides scoring and a comprehensive breakdown of fake elements, pinpointing exactly where they are found in each video.

With the launch of its free deepfake detection tool, Attestiv offers the fastest, most reliable way to evaluate the legitimacy of digital videos helping businesses and individuals protect themselves against fraud, losses and reputational damage. Attestiv’s technology is especially helpful for businesses in sectors demanding the highest levels of integrity, security and compliance, such as banking, insurance, real estate, media and healthcare.

“With the relentless inundation of generative AI tools that can be used for fakery and deception, we are glad to help level the playing field with the launch of our free deepfake video detection platform. We’ve taken years of fake and fraud detection experience, proven in demanding insurance applications, and made it available for everyone to protect themselves and their businesses from this cyber threat that can cause immense reputational and monetary harm,” said Attestiv founder and CEO Nicos Vekiarides.

The swift evolution of artificial intelligence and apps that can superimpose a face onto another’s body has brought an explosion of fake videos – some created with malicious and deceptive intent. In 2023, Reuters reported that “realistic yet fabricated videos created by AI algorithms trained on copious online footage are among thousands surfacing on social media, blurring fact and fiction.” Along with Congressional hearings on the subject, government agencies like the NSA have issued advice on combating the cybersecurity challenge of synthetically created media.

Learn more about Attestiv’s free deepfake detection solution at https://attestiv.com/deepfake-video-detection-software/ .

About Attestiv

Attestiv offers the industry’s first cloud-scale fraud protection platform for videos, photos and documents, serving the insurance, financial services, news, and media sectors. Utilizing patented AI and tamper-proofing technology, Attestiv enables protection against media tampering, alteration, and generative AI, ensuring the highest standards of trust for your business. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com .

Media contact :

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR

len@firecrackerpr.com

1-888-317-4687