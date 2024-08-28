Bonkers Toys and Chuck E. Cheese Launch First Licensed Toy in Walmart

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the globally recognized family entertainment brand, and Bonkers Toys, a leader in the toy industry, are excited to announce the launch of the Chuck E. Cheese Mystery Egg, the family entertainment brand’s first licensed toy in retail at Walmart, and online on Amazon.com. Led by the Global Media Licensing and Entertainment division of Chuck E. Cheese, this new toy is the latest addition to its growing line of licensed merchandise.



Available nationwide at Walmart, the Chuck E. Cheese Mystery Egg will also be available online on Amazon with a suggested retail price of $19.99. The launch of their first ever licensed toy with Bonkers Toys marks a significant milestone for the family entertainment brand. In just three years, Chuck E. Cheese boasts a growing program of nearly 30 licensed partners, each contributing to the brand's rich and diverse portfolio of intellectual properties.

The Chuck E. Cheese Mystery Egg is packed with a variety of exciting collectibles and surprise items, all designed to capture the fun and excitement of the Chuck E. Cheese experience. The mystery toy even includes E-tickets that can be redeemed at any Chuck E. Cheese location, adding an extra layer of interactivity and engagement for fans. This innovative approach ensures that the magic of Chuck E. Cheese extends beyond the toy itself, creating a seamless connection between the at-home unboxing experience and the family entertainment excitement that families have come to love from Chuck E. Cheese.

“Chuck E. Cheese has brought fun, laughter, and games to families across the country for decades. This American icon is the ultimate place to go for a fun day with the family,” said Brian Bonnett, CEO, Bonkers Toys. “Now for the first time ever, we’re bringing the excitement of Chuck E. Cheese home with the Chuck E. Cheese Mystery Egg toy. All the fun of a Chuck E. Cheese outing is reimagined into the ultimate unboxing experience. We’re thrilled to partner with this iconic brand and bring it to life at retail.”

“It’s a new and exciting chapter for the Chuck E. Cheese brand and we are thrilled to be expanding the presence of our beloved characters through retail, in games, toys, food, apparel, collectibles and so much more,” said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment Development of CEC Entertainment, LLC. “Bonkers Toys is an incredible partner, and we can’t wait for families and fans to play and collect all of these first-ever toys as we continue to introduce Chuck E. Cheese to new audiences in fresh and exciting ways.”

ABOUT BONKER’S TOYS



Bonkers Toys has become known in the toy industry as the leader in YouTube and Creator based toys. Bonkers was the first licensee for Ryan's World and pioneered this category with flagship toys including the Giant Mystery Egg & Cap'n Ryan's Mega Mystery Treasure Chest. Bonkers Toys has also partnered with other top creators like Lankybox and Aphmau to create best-selling toy lines. Bonkers Toys' lineup of award-winning toys have been featured on the TODAY Show, GMA, Parents, Good Housekeeping and NBC Nightly News.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.



CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. The global licensing, media, and entertainment division manages the company’s signature Chuck E. Cheese IP, development of its original content for online, music, video games and more. The brand has licensed partners across different lines of IP from Retro & Classic to Current and Racing World in Toys & Games, Food, Apparel, Collectibles and in Publishing. Chuck E. and Friends have been entertaining guests since 1977, originally as a band playing and dancing to the latest music of each decade. To watch the latest content, visit the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel.

