Safety Shot Announces Partnership with Digital Growth Platform VENDO

As Masters in the E-Commerce Space VENDO is Anticipated to Significantly Help to Grow the Safety Shot Brand Online.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot , Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or “the Company”), a wellness company behind the world's first alcohol detoxifier that reduces blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism in as little as 30 minutes, today announced a partnership with fully-customizable multi-purpose eCommerce platform VENDO.

Identifying themselves as Amazon experts and Walmart marketplace wizards, VENDO is a platform company that works directly with brands to drive strategic and sustainable growth across the digital ecommerce ecosystem. The company works with Amazon, Walmart.com, TikTok Shop, and all Media Buying channels.

“Partnering with a well-recognized platform in the e-commerce space is an exciting endeavor for the company. These guys are considered the best team in the business and will help Safety Shot grow its brand significantly. With how tremendous online shopping is, this is our newest strategic move in getting products into as many hands as possible,” commented Safety Shot President Jordan Schur.

E-commerce is one of the fastest growing industries worldwide, backed up by some seriously impressive numbers. Forbes reported that global e-commerce was worth 6.3 trillion dollars in 2023, which has grown to 6.9 trillion dollars in 2024. 1

From creating beautiful, cohesive content and product display pages, to driving strategy and operations, VENDO ensures your brand’s success is maximized across all Marketplaces online and off. The company’s deep-rooted relationships in retail allow it to help create e-commerce strategy for brands.

“The Best Team in the Biz is fired up to help Safety Shot bring its suite of amazing and innovative products to the masses online for a seamless shopping experience that helps customers purchase wherever they are comfortable checking out so that we can get it in as many hands as possible,” stated VENDO CEO Darren Saul.

About Safety Shot, Inc.

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at DrinkSafetyShot.com and Amazon . The Company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024.

