DXCM FRAUD UPDATE: A Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against DexCom, Inc. for Securities Fraud; Contact BFA Law Before Approaching October 21 Case Deadline (Nasdaq:DXCM)

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) and certain of the Company’s senior executives.



Investors have until October 21, 2024 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in DexCom securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California and is captioned Alonzo v. DexCom, Inc., No. 24-cv-01485.

What is the Lawsuit About?

DexCom develops glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management. The company discussed its ability to capitalize on its growth potential to reach the projected record number of new patients and simultaneously outpace the prior fiscal year’s gross margins, while scaling customer conversion to the new G7 platform.

After the market closed on July 25, 2024, DexCom announced disappointing earnings results for its second quarter of 2024 and slashed full year revenue guidance from $4.35 billion to $4 billion-$4.05 billion. The news caused a precipitous decline in the price of DexCom stock. The price of the company’s stock closed at $107.85 per share on July 25, 2024. Prior to the market open on July 26, 2024, DexCom stock was trading in the range of $66.60 per share, a decline of $41.25 per share, or 38%.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in DexCom, Inc. you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

