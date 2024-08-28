Aprea Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality, today announced that Oren Gilad Ph.D, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference to take place September 9-11, 2024 in New York, NY. Details are as follows:
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
|Date:
|September 9-11, 2024
|Location:
|New York, NY
|Webcast:
|click here
The above presentation is available to access “on-demand”, beginning at 7:00 A.M. (ET), on September 9, 2024. It will be available for 90 days.
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting, please contact your conference representative.
About Aprea
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor in development for solid tumor indications. APR-1051, an oral, small molecule WEE1 inhibitor, recently entered the clinic. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.
The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Investor Contact:
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
(858) 717-2310