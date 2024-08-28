Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has yesterday conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 October 2024.
The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Stibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954713-5
|Reference rate
|Stibor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Green
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|SEK 6,000m
|Total bids
|SEK 20,720m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.52%
|Spot price
|100.586
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2028
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
Attachment