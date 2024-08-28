Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has yesterday conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 October 2024.



The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

Stibor-loan ISIN DK000954713-5 Reference rate Stibor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) Series 32H Callable No Green Yes Auction results Total allotment SEK 6,000m Total bids SEK 20,720m Interest rate spread +0.52% Spot price 100.586 Other information Maturity 01-10-2028





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

