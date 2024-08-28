Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen 

Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has yesterday conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 October 2024.

The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Stibor-loan
ISINDK000954713-5
Reference rateStibor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)
Series32H
CallableNo
GreenYes
Auction results 
Total allotmentSEK 6,000m
Total bids SEK 20,720m
Interest rate spread+0.52%
Spot price100.586
Other information 
Maturity01-10-2028



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

