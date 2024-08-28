Submarine Cable System Market Worth $30.50 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing installation of subsea cable systems to drive the Submarine Cable System Market . Submarine cable systems refer to the infrastructure of cables laid under the sea, facilitating the transmission of vast amounts of data between countries and continents. They offer unparalleled reliability, low latency, and high bandwidth, making them ideal for real-time data exchanges, cloud computing, and online collaboration. Submarine cable systems deliver large volumes of data, including voice, video, and internet traffic, across vast distances. These cables are typically composed of fiber optic strands that provide high-speed and reliable transmission capabilities. The cable systems eliminate the need for data to be routed through multiple intermediaries, leading to reduced latency and improved network performance.





Market Overview:

Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis









Key Advantages of Submarine Cable System:

Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis









Key Market Findings:

Geographically, the submarine cable systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Asia Pacific dominated the submarine cable systems market in 2023.

The need for a secure connection between data centers and end users has increased due to the growing use of cloud computing for storing, processing, and accessing data. The increasing adoption of cloud-based services subsequently drives the demand for submarine cable systems. These systems provide the necessary infrastructure to support cloud-based services by ensuring efficient and low-latency data transmission across geographically dispersed locations.

The rapid growth of digital content consumption, online streaming, and e-commerce has amplified the requirement for higher bandwidth capacities. Submarine cable systems are instrumental in meeting these demands and enabling seamless global connectivity.

Apart from telecommunications and internet industries, submarine cable systems are used in finance, healthcare, and research institutions. These systems enable real-time data sharing, collaboration, and access to critical information, fostering innovation and driving the market growth.









Submarine Cable System Market: Pricing Analysis





Parameters Approximate Cost Submarine Communication Cable Upwards US$ 40,000 Per Mile Submarine Power Cable US$ 2.5 Million Per Km Cost of Repairing US$ 1 Million to US$ 3 Million

Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis





Key Market Dynamics:

Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis





Rise in Data Traffic:

With the rise of digitalization, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), there is a growing need for high-speed and reliable connectivity across the globe. Submarine cable systems provide global internet connectivity with unparalleled speed and bandwidth capabilities. These undersea cables provide a massive capacity for data transmission, ensuring efficient and high-performance internet connectivity.

According to Ericsson, the total global mobile data traffic—excluding Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)—was accounted to be ~130 exabytes (EB) per month by 2023. This figure is expected to grow nearly threefold and reach 403 EB per month by 2029. Along with FWA, the total mobile network traffic was estimated to be ~160 EB per month by 2023 and is expected to rise ~563 EB per month by 2029. Therefore, the adoption of XR-type services, including AR, VR, and mixed reality (MR), is likely to propel in the latter part of the forecast period. In addition, video traffic is estimated to represent 73% of all mobile data traffic by the end of 2023. Thus, the demand for undersea communication cables is rising due to the advancements in cable technology, including the deployment of higher-capacity cables and the implementation of advanced transmission techniques, thereby enhancing global connectivity. By leveraging these innovations, businesses focus on improving communication capabilities and enhancing access across global networks to manage growing data traffic.





Rising Investments in Submarine Cable Infrastructure:

Submarine communication cables account for 90% of worldwide data transmission, with a total carrying capacity measured in terabits per second. Many prominent OTT and submarine cable service providers, such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, place a high importance on underwater cable infrastructure. For instance, in October 2023, KKR (a private equity firm) made an investment of US$ 400 million in OMS Group (a prominent telecommunication infrastructure company specializing in subsea cable services). This investment is expected to raise the revenue generated by OMS Group. A major portion of its investment is focused on the development of its fleet and infrastructure to increase its size and capabilities. The investment is also made in cable landing stations and subsea cable routes to meet customer needs for fast-growing cross-border data transmission.





Key Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis









Competitive Landscape/Government Regulation and Authorities:

Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis









Recent Market Developments:

In January 2024, WSense and Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create the next generation of underwater wireless communication systems.

In September 2023, NEC Corporation completed a long-distance field trial of an optical submarine cable system using a new transponder. According to NEC research, the transporter delivers the world's highest level of transmission performance of 800 gigabits per second (Gbps).

In June 2023, NEC Corporation signed a contract with FSM Telecommunications Cable Corporation (FSMTCC), based in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), BwebwerikiNet Limited (BNL) of the Republic of Kiribati, and Nauru Fibre Cable Corporation (NFCC) of the Republic of Nauru. This partnership led to the supply and installation of the optical fiber submarine cable system, also known as East Micronesia Cable System. The total length of this system is approximately 2,250km, connecting four islands among FSM (Pohnpei and Kosrae), Kiribati (Tarawa), and Nauru with a large-capacity optical fiber submarine cable.

In July 2023, Aqua Comms, Meta, Microsoft, and Vodafone announced the completion of the Amitié subsea cable system—the first to connect Boston directly to Europe and Bordeaux directly to North America.









Key Company Offerings:

Sr. No Companies Products/Solutions/Services 1 SubCom, LLC SubCom has been one of the leaders in defining the subsea cable industry. It focuses on improving the quality and efficiency of undersea data transmission. SubCom designs, manufactures, deploys, maintains, and operates modern networks with an industry-leading track record for delivery and performance, providing the most comprehensive technical and marine expertise with the highest quality and most reliable solutions. 3 Alcatel Submarine Networks The company leads the industry in terms of transmission capacity and installed base with more than 600,000 km of optical submarine cable deployed worldwide. 4 HMN Technolgies The repeater submarine cable for deep-sea transoceanic systems is used to transmit optical signals and deliver electrical power to wet plants. The full series of repeater cable types adopt the mature inner vault armoring structure design to ensure the mechanical strength of the submarine cable required for storage, deployment, operation, and recovery. 5 PRYSMIAN GROUP Prysmian Group develop 275 kV three-core submarine cables, which are now available with conductor cross sections up to 3x2000 mm2. These systems enable efficient and reliable power transmission over long distances. 275 kV three-core cables are powerful, but they are also among the bulkiest submarine cables. Prysmian can install long 275 kV submarine cables, minimizing the number of field joints. Depending on project-specific conditions, power transmission of up to 400–500 MW is achievable with one 275 kV three-core cable system.

Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis







Technology Landscape:

Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis









The rising need for bandwidth is driving the demand for undersea fiber optic cables to scale up across the countries.

Modern submarine cables employ fiber-optic technology with lasers on one end and receptors on the other, encased in layers of plastic or steel wires. Lasers fire at extremely high speeds along tiny glass fibers to project on the receptors.

Traditional subsea cables draw power from the coast. As data flows over the cable, the optical signal for each fiber pair is amplified by a specific set of pump lasers. With the use of Space-Division Multiplexing (SDM) technology, subsea cable networks help in meeting the growing demand by increasing the number of fibers in the cable, resulting in higher total capacity at a lower cost per bit.

Multi-core Fiber (MCF) technology has evolved from single-core optical fibers. Google and NEC are working together to implement it on the Taiwan–Philippines–US cable, a new system that would connect Taiwan, the Philippines, Guam, and California through regional carriers Chunghwa Telecom, Innove (a subsidiary of Globe Group), and AT&T. This is a first for the submarine cable industry. The application of MCF in submarine networks is a crucial milestone for next-generation systems with larger capacity, more efficient connection, and lower cost/bit.









What are the Applications of Submarine Cable Systems for End Users?

Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis









Key Benefits of Submarine Cable System for End Users:





Source: The Insight Partners' Analysis









