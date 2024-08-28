RealManage Certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work®

Plano, TX, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certification highlights RealManage’s supportive workplace and culture, which drives employee success and satisfaction and enhances the service they provide to their communities

RealManage, one of the country’s leading community association management companies, proudly announces it is certified as a Great Place to Work for 2024. Based entirely on the lived experiences of current employees, this recognition highlights the strong sense of trust, pride, and camaraderie that defines the workplace culture at RealManage.

“RealManage invests in and supports employees, both personally and professionally,” said Erica Bolden, Director of Community Association Management, RealManage Georgia. “They promote a great work-life balance, and do a fantastic job in acknowledging employees’ successes.”

“When I came to RealManage, I noticed the layer of support that was offered from every level of the company,” said Cesar Hance, Director of Property Management, RealManage Texas, I didn’t feel alone, I felt that I had a team behind me rooting for my success.”

“This recognition is an incredible achievement for the entire RealManage team,” said Lisa Keglovitz, Chief Human Resource Officer at RealManage. “We’re immensely proud of our employees across the nation who have made this possible. It’s their commitment, their voices, and their everyday contributions that have truly made RealManage an outstanding place to work.”

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that have been proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that RealManage stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

“At RealManage, delivering world-class care to our communities begins with world-class care for our team,” continued Keglovitz. “This certification demonstrates our focus on growing and succeeding together in an environment that encourages collaboration, creativity, and satisfaction. Our team excels in delivering caring and responsive service every day, thanks to a culture that positions us for ongoing success. We aim to keep RealManage a great workplace for years ahead."

To learn more about RealManage, visit www.realmanage.com.

About RealManage

RealManage is one of the country’s leading community association management companies, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, RealManage proudly stands as one of the largest HOA and condo management companies in the United States.

Through its family of brands, including GrandManors and CiraConnect, RealManage offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique needs of homeowner associations, condominiums, cooperatives, and large master-planned communities. GrandManors specializes in luxury high-rise and lifestyle community management, while CiraConnect provides cutting-edge, cloud-based technology solutions to enhance community engagement and operational efficiency. With a focus on fostering vibrant, thriving communities, RealManage sets the standard for quality and service in community association management.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.