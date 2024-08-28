Verizon teams up with satellite service provider Skylo to launch direct-to-device messaging for customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, the nation’s largest wireless network provider, and Skylo, a pioneer in Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) communications, have teamed up to launch a commercial direct-to-device messaging service for Verizon customers so they can stay connected wherever they are. Starting this fall, customers on certain smartphones have access to emergency messaging and location sharing even when a terrestrial cellular network is not available. Coming next year, Verizon will offer the ability to text anywhere via satellite for customers with select devices.



“Verizon has been driving innovation in the use of supplemental satellite capabilities for years using satellite connections for cell tower rapid deployments, emergency response and temporary solutions. We are encouraged by the progress being made in satellite to device communications for consumers and are equally excited to be driving technical innovation trials in the space of satellite IoT solutions,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development for Verizon.

Skylo utilizes dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum for connectivity which avoids network interference with terrestrial signals and ensures ubiquitous coverage for customers in rural or rugged areas when low population density, technical challenges, and economic viability make building a cellular network infeasible. Verizon is the first mobile carrier worldwide to commercially launch supplemental smartphone connectivity on Skylo’s non-terrestrial satellite network and the first mobile carrier to launch a commercial direct-to-device service offering.

“Our work with Verizon strengthens our belief in network convergence between satellite and cellular, and now this vision is a reality today for both consumers and enterprises. Satellite access isn’t just about reaching out when you’re in trouble; it’s connectivity for staying in touch with your loved ones wherever they are. We are excited to partner with the carrier known globally for its powerful performance and reliable service as we bring a new level of connectivity from space,” said Parthsarathi Trivedi, CEO & co-founder of Skylo.

Driving future satellite innovations for enterprise customers

Verizon has been a leader in driving IoT offerings in 4G with Narrow Band IoT and driving emerging IoT offerings using RedCap technologies . In collaboration with Skylo, Verizon has engaged in research and development of satellite IoT technology leading to engineers successfully demonstrating how a Verizon-enabled IoT device can roam onto a satellite network when out of range of the terrestrial cellular network providing enhanced geographic coverage for IoT devices.

“Verizon’s network boasts an exceptionally large terrestrial cellular network and covers more than 99% of the population in the United States. However, there are occasional enterprise needs for IoT devices in places where people don’t live or regularly visit. Satellite IoT in combination with Verizon’s terrestrial assets creates the perfect combination for IoT solutions in the most remote parts of the country and over land, air and sea without having to use a separate physical device,” said Kalapala.

This satellite IoT roaming capability is particularly critical for IoT and has the potential for numerous applications across various industries, including transportation, agriculture, maritime, environmental monitoring, and asset tracking. For example, in agriculture, satellite IoT can be used to monitor cattle movements, crops, soil quality, and meteorological conditions in remote areas where terrestrial connectivity is not typically needed. In asset tracking, the ability to roam on satellite networks will allow for accurate tracking and condition evaluations in real-time even in the middle of the ocean.

These solutions, which require lower-complexity, low throughput, energy-efficient IoT devices, are ideally suited for the satellite roaming arrangement. In Verizon and Skylo’s recent proof-of-concept, the companies were able to complete a connection using a Verizon enabled IoT cellular device across both Verizon’s cellular network and Skylo’s satellite network, proving the interoperability and demonstrating the value of this seamless roaming capability.

