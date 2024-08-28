Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (PRTT) Finalizes the Merger with KARINCA Logistics

ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (OTC: PRTT) ($PRTT) (“Company”) announces it completed the necessary documentation to finalize the merger with KARINCA Logistics - www.karincalogistics.com .



PRTT’s Management believes that the KARINCA Logistics merger should add substantial value to the Company’s overall operations, and it brings a talent pool of professionals, dedicated to the successful integration of the combined business operations. KARINCA Logistics brings a large network of operations, many very valuable routes, and opens sales opportunities throughout Europe and Asia.

To complete the merger, the Company issued 1,000,000 additional Preferred Shares, which have 100 to 1 common share voting rights but are not convertible to common shares. There was no common share dilution to complete the merger.

Ozgur Ozcan, PRTT's CEO, stated, “with the merger complete we are focused on finalizing the PCAOB audit. The audit will allow the Company to file a FORM 10 registration statement to resume reporting with the SEC in preparation to uplist to an exchange. This process is our priority as a company.”

The merger of Atlantic Logistics and KARINCA Logistics expects to bring in new revenue streams and profitability to the Company during the remainder of this calendar year

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics strives to provide innovation in service, a business model that gives customers and partners the technology and commercial intelligence to support creative ideas. The team remains dedicated to keeping the company’s systems on the cutting edge and constantly evolving business to serve our clients better. Atlantic Logistics use robust technology to track inventories, manage customs compliance, and track shipments worldwide. Atlantic Logistics is the answer to any logistics needs you might have. Atlantic Logistics transports products via land, air, and sea using trucks, ships, rail, and air, rapidly growing into a worldwide logistics company with services across Europe, Asia, South America, and Central America - www.atlantic-logistics.net .

About KARINCA Logistics:

KARINCA Logistics is one of Turkey’s leading companies that provides international transportation, domestic logistics, customs clearance, energy and project logistics services. Management continues to seek the latest solutions, technologies and innovations in the logistics sector. With its international logistic and transportation service, land, sea and air, KARINCA remains committed to customer satisfaction at its highest level - www.karincalogistics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

