Inspirato Expands its Luxury Portfolio With 17 Exquisite Vacation Homes This Year

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the members-only luxury vacation club, is adding a new oceanfront home in Punta de Mita, Mexico—as well as rooms and suites at a chic partner hotel on the island of Mallorca, Spain—to the Inspirato Collection.

Surrounded by lush gardens and sweeping ocean views, four-bedroom Casa Tres Reinas is nestled in a private, gated community in Punta de Mita, Mexico, steps from the beach. Inspirato members enjoy a private infinity pool, five-hole putting green, and an on-site chef who prepares daily breakfast and lunch.

Casa Tres Reinas is the 17th luxury home added to the Inspirato Collection this year, with more to come. Last month, Inspirato welcomed La Pesa di Sopra, a sprawling, 15th-century Tuscan estate.



“We can’t wait for our members to experience all Casa Tres Reinas has to offer,” said Inspirato President David Kallery. “We try to add new homes each month to the Inspirato Collection to enhance our portfolio and provide our members with an incredible backdrop for their vacations.”

Today’s announcement also includes the portfolio addition of rooms and suites at Grand Hotel Son Net, a historic luxury hotel in the heart of Mallorca, Spain. Once a private manor dating back to the 17th century, this sophisticated hotel features original interiors, Mediterranean gardens, and breathtaking views of the nearby Tramuntana Mountains.

To see all the luxury accommodations added to the Inspirato Collection today, please visit our website.

