Graphene-based Supercapacitors Market Share & Demand to Surpass USD 21.2 billion by 2034 | CAGR 20.5%: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global graphene-based supercapacitors market size and share value is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Graphene-based Supercapacitors Market Report Overview

Graphene-based Supercapacitors represent a significant advancement in energy storage technology, offering a promising alternative to traditional batteries and capacitors. These supercapacitors leverage the unique properties of graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, known for its exceptional electrical conductivity, large surface area, and mechanical strength.

The development and commercialization of graphene-based supercapacitors have gained momentum due to the growing demand for efficient and sustainable energy storage solutions. As the world shifts towards electrification and renewable energy, the need for advanced energy storage technologies that can support rapid charging, long-term reliability, and high energy efficiency is more critical than ever.

Competitive Landscape:

The Graphene-based Supercapacitors Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Nanotech Energy, Inc.

Skeleton Technologies

Graphene Flagship

International Graphene Institute

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Enevate Corporation

Imprint Energy, Inc.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Grafoid Inc.

American Battery Technology Company

Sila Nanotechnologies

Innovnano

AGC Inc.

Aixtron SE

Versarien plc

Analyst View:

The increasing need for high-performance energy storage systems, increased investments in research & development, and improvements in graphene production techniques are projected to propel the market's expansion in the upcoming years. The development of cost-effective manufacturing procedures and the scalability of graphene production are considered to be crucial aspects that will impact the market's trajectory.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advancements in Graphene Production and Manufacturing

Improvements in graphene fabrication methods are a major factor propelling the target market for graphene-based supercapacitors. High-quality graphene is becoming more widely available for commercial applications thanks to the development of scalable and affordable production processes.

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for High-Performance Energy Storage

The global shift towards electrification, particularly in transportation and renewable energy, is boosting the demand for advanced energy storage systems that can offer both high power and energy density. Graphene-based supercapacitors are well-positioned to meet this demand due to their superior performance compared to conventional supercapacitors and their potential to complement existing battery technologies.

Segmentation:

Graphene-based Supercapacitors Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.

Type Insights

This industry includes the following: Electrical double-layer capacitors, Pseudocapacitor, Asymmetric supercapacitors, and Others. The market growth for electrical double-layer capacitors is anticipated to be dominant as they are preferred in the graphene-based supercapacitor market due to their ability to deliver high power density and extremely fast charge-discharge cycles.

Application Insights

Automotive is anticipated to boost the growth of the target market as this sector has increasingly adopted graphene-based supercapacitors due to their exceptional energy storage capabilities, rapid charging times, and long cycle life, making them an ideal solution for modern electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).

Recent Development:

In May 2024, Australian startup the internationally recognized innovation intelligence platform has ranked EnyGy International among the top 10 emerging supercapacitor firms. The capacity of EnyGy's patented graphene-based nanotechnology to greatly boost the energy density of supercapacitors is garnering attention from all over the world. The enyGy team is deeply committed to the technological development and industrial commercialization of four current industry trends that are highlighted by StartUs Insights: hybrid supercapacitors, high-voltage supercapacitors, graphene-based materials, and nanotechnology.

Regional Insights

North America: This region has experienced an important rise in the market for graphene-based supercapacitors due to the region's strong emphasis on technical innovation and the quick uptake of cutting-edge energy storage solutions in a variety of industries.

Browse Detail Report on "Graphene-based Supercapacitors Market Size, Share, By Type (Electrical Double Layer Capacitors, Pseudocapacitor, Asymmetric Supercapacitor, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Power Systems, Aerospace & Military, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/graphene-based-supercapacitors-market-5583



