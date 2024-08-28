Global Krill Meal Market to Reach USD 1,969.4 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Nutrient Demand and Diverse Business Growth Says by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global consumption of the Krill Meal Market share stood at around USD 1,382.7 million in 2024 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach a value of USD 1,969.4 million by 2034.



The global krill meal market is an interesting part of the aquatic feed industry that is majorly driven by the nutritional value of krill meal as a feed ingredient. They are tiny sea crustaceans that are harvested for their meal which includes proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients necessary for the development and health of different marine species.

Krill meal is extensively utilized in aquaculture feeds mainly for fish and shrimp because it is highly digestible and palatable. Moreover, it provides natural astaxanthin used to pigmentation, which determines how farmed shrimps or salmons are sellable. Krill meals are also preferred in pet food formulas since they help enhance animals’ fur condition as well as joint mobility among others.

There has been increased awareness among environmental organizations and consumers about the ecological implications of harvesting krill; thus sustainability forms a key concern in the market for this product. The industry on its part has responded by adopting improved harvesting technologies and practices that reduce by-catch and ensure protection of the Antarctic ecosystem where most krills come from.

Another driver is innovation whereby businesses are now looking into new uses concerning krill meal in human nutrition, pharmaceuticals because of its properties that promote good health. This market witnesses more expensive krill products like i.e., krill oil which has received much attention as a dietary supplement.

“Companies that will invest resources in marketing the benefits of krill meal to the masses as well as improve the sourcing of the product will remain leaders of the market”, – says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competition Outlook

Companies operating within the global Krill Meal industry must be ready for dramatic changes as they try to survive amidst stiff competition. Merging with other businesses or acquiring them altogether helps firms gain more visibility in crowded markets, while at the same time, widening distribution networks through economies of scale.

These transactions also serve as a platform for diversifying offerings thus making them attractive to different segments besides fortifying positions within relevant sectors so that new customer bases can easily access using advanced facilities brought about by such moves. Product creation acts as evidence showing how much creativity exists within an enterprise setting since organizations need these inputs if they are going grow their revenues by catering for diverse needs expressed.

Organizations should come up with multiple approaches aimed at ensuring growth continuity alongside profitability sustainability, even when faced with challenges emanating from external environments beyond control like economic downturns, which may have negative impacts on business performance indicators including sales volumes, market shares, customer loyalty levels achieved and such.

Also, enterprises need to embrace digitalization deeply to enhance customer experience through better service delivery and engagement across all touch points because failure would result in lower satisfaction levels and hence reducing competitiveness within a dynamic business environment.

In January 2021, Aker BioMarine unveiled Invi - a hydrolyzed Krill protein isolate for powders, Meals and drinks made from defatted Krill Meal.

Krill Canada has been quick off the mark with its launch of new health supplement targeted Krill Meal products that have been created using high-quality sustainable feed ingredients that reflect the growing demand for these types of feedstock.

Access the Full Report on Krill Meal Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/krill-meal-market

Leading Krill Meal Brands

SipCarp

Qrill

Shandong Keruier Biological Company

La Merced

CYT INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

Sunflower Enterprise

NUTRAFEED

SEAPRO

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co

Beijing Jin-Ye Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

A-Bank Co., Ltd

INTERRYBFLOT

Others



Key Segments of Market Report

By Market Use:

As per Market Use, the industry is categorized into Human Consumption, Aquarium, and Aquaculture Feed.

By End Use Application:

As per End Use Application, the industry is categorized into Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Dietary Supplements, and Cosmetics.

By Distribution Channel:

As per Distribution Channel, the industry is categorized into Pharmacies/Drugstores, Health & Beauty stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Direct Selling, and Online.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Der weltweite Verbrauch des Marktanteils für Krillmehl lag im Jahr 2024 bei rund 1.382,7 Mio. USD und soll bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 3,6 % auf einen Wert von 1.969,4 Mio. USD steigen.

Der globale Markt für Krillmehl ist ein interessanter Teil der Fischfutterindustrie, der hauptsächlich vom Nährwert von Krillmehl als Futtermittelzutat bestimmt wird. Es handelt sich um winzige Meereskrebse, die für ihre Mahlzeit geerntet werden, die Proteine, Omega-3-Fettsäuren und andere Nährstoffe enthält, die für die Entwicklung und Gesundheit verschiedener Meeresarten notwendig sind.

Krillmehl wird in großem Umfang in Aquakulturfutter verwendet, hauptsächlich für Fische und Garnelen, da es sehr verdaulich und schmackhaft ist. Darüber hinaus liefert es natürliches Astaxanthin, das zur Pigmentierung verwendet wird, was bestimmt, wie gezüchtete Garnelen oder Lachse verkauft werden können. Krillmehle werden auch in Tiernahrungsnahrung bevorzugt, da sie unter anderem dazu beitragen, den Fellzustand der Tiere sowie die Beweglichkeit der Gelenke zu verbessern.

Umweltorganisationen und Verbraucher sind zunehmend sensibilisiert für die ökologischen Auswirkungen der Krillernte. Daher ist Nachhaltigkeit ein zentrales Anliegen auf dem Markt für dieses Produkt. Die Industrie hat ihrerseits mit der Einführung verbesserter Erntetechnologien und -praktiken reagiert, die den Beifang reduzieren und den Schutz des antarktischen Ökosystems gewährleisten, aus dem die meisten Krills stammen.

Ein weiterer Treiber ist die Innovation, bei der Unternehmen aufgrund ihrer gesundheitsfördernden Eigenschaften nach neuen Verwendungsmöglichkeiten für Krillmehl in der menschlichen Ernährung und in Pharmazeutika suchen. Auf diesem Markt gibt es teurere Krillprodukte wie z.B. Krillöl, das als Nahrungsergänzungsmittel viel Aufmerksamkeit erhalten hat.

"Unternehmen, die Ressourcen in die Vermarktung der Vorteile von Krillmehl in die breite Masse investieren und die Beschaffung des Produkts verbessern, werden Marktführer bleiben", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Unternehmen, die in der globalen Krillmehlindustrie tätig sind, müssen auf dramatische Veränderungen vorbereitet sein, wenn sie versuchen, im harten Wettbewerb zu überleben. Die Fusion mit anderen Unternehmen oder deren vollständige Übernahme verhilft Unternehmen zu mehr Sichtbarkeit in überfüllten Märkten und erweitert gleichzeitig die Vertriebsnetze durch Skaleneffekte.

Diese Transaktionen dienen auch als Plattform für die Diversifizierung des Angebots, wodurch sie für verschiedene Segmente attraktiv gemacht werden, und stärken ihre Positionen in relevanten Sektoren, damit neue Kundenstämme über die fortschrittlichen Einrichtungen, die durch solche Schritte entstehen, leicht Zugang erhalten können. Die Produktentwicklung ist ein Beweis dafür, wie viel Kreativität in einem Unternehmen vorhanden ist, da Organisationen diese Inputs benötigen, wenn sie ihren Umsatz steigern wollen, indem sie auf unterschiedliche Bedürfnisse eingehen.

Unternehmen sollten mehrere Ansätze entwickeln, die darauf abzielen, die Kontinuität des Wachstums und die Nachhaltigkeit der Rentabilität zu gewährleisten, selbst wenn sie mit Herausforderungen konfrontiert sind, die von externen Umgebungen ausgehen, die sich der Kontrolle entziehen, wie z. B. wirtschaftliche Abschwünge, die sich negativ auf Geschäftsleistungsindikatoren wie Verkaufsvolumen, Marktanteile, erreichte Kundenbindung und dergleichen auswirken können.

Außerdem müssen Unternehmen die Digitalisierung intensiv nutzen, um das Kundenerlebnis durch eine bessere Servicebereitstellung und -bindung über alle Berührungspunkte hinweg zu verbessern, da ein Scheitern zu einer geringeren Zufriedenheit und damit zu einer Verringerung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit in einem dynamischen Geschäftsumfeld führen würde.

Im Januar 2021 stellte Aker BioMarine Invi vor - ein hydrolysiertes Krillproteinisolat für Pulver, Mahlzeiten und Getränke, die aus entfettetem Krillmehl hergestellt werden.

Krill Canada hat mit der Einführung neuer Krillmehl-Produkte für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, die aus hochwertigen, nachhaltigen Futtermittelzutaten hergestellt wurden, die die wachsende Nachfrage nach dieser Art von Rohstoffen widerspiegeln, schnell auf den Markt gebracht.

Führende Marken für Krillmehle

SipCarp

Qrill

Shandong Keruier Biologisches Unternehmen

La Merced

CYT INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

Sonnenblumen-Unternehmen

NUTRAFEED

SEAPRO

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnologie Co

Beijing Jin-Ye Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

A-Bank Co., Ltd

INTERRYBFLOT

Andere



Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Marktverwendung:

Gemäß der Marktnutzung wird die Branche in den Bereich des menschlichen Verzehrs, Aquarien- und Aquakulturfutters eingeteilt.

Nach Endanwendung

Gemäß der Endanwendung wird die Branche in Pharmazeutika, Lebensmittel und Getränke, Nahrungsergänzungsmittel und Kosmetika eingeteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Gemäß dem Vertriebskanal wird die Branche in Apotheken/Drogerien, Drogerie- und Schönheitsgeschäfte, Hypermärkte/Supermärkte, Direktvertrieb und Online eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

