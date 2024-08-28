Maternal Nutrition Products Market is Forecasted to Hit US$ 38.66 Billion by 2034 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, through its recently updated market analysis, reveals that revenue from the global maternal nutrition product market is projected to reach a value of US$ 23.57 billion in 2024 and expand at a 5.1% CAGR through 2034.

The nutritional growth of women during pregnancy is known as maternal nutrition. Several different forms of products are available for maternal nutrition, such as tablets, powder, and other easily ingested forms. These products are nutritional supplements that focus on pregnant women's care from the beginning to the end of their pregnancy.

The market for nutritional blends is growing due to several government-funded programs for maternal nutrition and rising birth rates, which is good news for manufacturers. Maternal nutrition is becoming increasingly in demand overall due to rising health consciousness and the growing need for supplements. Eating food often does not help the body absorb nutrients; therefore, women who are pregnant need to take maternal nutrition products in addition to their normal diet, thus there is growing demand for such products.

Why Maternal Nutrition Matters?

Maternal nutrition is a cornerstone of a healthy pregnancy, impacting not only the mother's well-being but also the development and health of the fetus. Proper maternal and fetal nutrition ensures that both mother and baby receive the essential nutrients needed for optimal growth and development. This connection highlights the importance of tailored dietary strategies and supplementation to address specific nutritional needs during pregnancy.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market has been forecasted to reach a value of US$ 38.66 billion by 2034.

The United States is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 3.95 billion in 2024.

China is approximated to occupy a market share of 71.3% in East Asia in 2024.

The East Asia market is evaluated to reach a value of US$ 9.74 billion by 2034.

Revenue generated from the sales of maternal nutrition products in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 1 billion in 2024.

The market in North America is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 to 2034.

“Maternal nutrition products are in greater demand as a result of growing birth rate, subsequently generating need for material nutrients,” claims a Fact.MR analyst.

Modern Trades Offers Promotional Materials Luring Consumers

Modern trade outlets offer a wide range of brands and formulations of maternal nutrition products, allowing customers to choose the one that best meets their needs and preferences. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide easy access to a large selection of products for maternal nutrition. Several modern trade retailers offer promotional materials, educational materials, and in-store demonstrations to increase consumer awareness of the importance of maternal nutrition.

Recent advancements in maternity nutrition are transforming how we approach prenatal care. Cutting-edge research and technology are driving the development of specialized supplements and dietary plans designed to meet the unique needs of pregnant women. These innovations aim to enhance maternal and child nutrition by providing targeted support that addresses deficiencies and promotes overall health.

Key Market Players Driving the Market for Maternal Nutrition Products

The key businesses in the global playground for maternal nutritional products include New Chapter Inc.; Matsun Nutrition; Danone; Rainbow Light; Vitamin Angels Inc.; DuPont De Nemours Inc.; Nordic Naturals Inc.; MegaFood; Church & Dwight Co. Inc.; The Honest Company Inc.; New Chapter Inc.; Pharmavite LLC; Actif USA; Eu Natural; Naturelo Premium Supplements LLC; Theralogix - Nutritional Science; Pure Essence Labs; Fairhaven Health - Milkies; Pink Stork.

As the focus on health and wellness continues to intensify, maternity nutrition has emerged as a critical area of interest. Understanding the significance of maternal and child nutrition (母体栄養製品の需要分析) is essential for both health professionals and expectant mothers. In this evolving field, new advancements and research are shedding light on why maternal nutrition is important during pregnancy and how it impacts both mother and child.

Key News and Updates in the Maternal Nutrition Products Industry

Leading players in the maternal nutrition industry (母体栄養製品業界) are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to meet the growing consumer demand for nutrient-rich products. Prominent manufacturers are introducing new supplement formulations free from chemical additives, responding to the call for cleaner, more natural options.

In a notable industry shift, DuPont completed the sale of its Mobility & Materials division to Celanese in 2022 for $11 billion. This strategic move led to the reclassification of M&M Business earnings as discontinued operations, affecting financial reporting from Q1 2022 onward.

Meanwhile, Trimacare's 2021 innovation in prenatal supplementation has set a new standard, offering trimester-specific care that aligns with the evolving nutritional needs of both mother and child, enhancing overall developmental support.

The field of maternal and fetal nutrition is continually evolving, with ongoing research dedicated to uncovering new insights and refining dietary recommendations.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the maternal nutrition product market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the maternal nutrition product market based on type (multivitamins, essential fatty acids, minerals), form (tablets, capsules, powder, gummies), distribution channel (modern trade, specialty stores, online retailers, pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).





